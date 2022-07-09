ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, TX

DNA testing results in arrest in Texas couple's 2005 killing

Plainview Daily Herald
 2 days ago

CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) — Authorities have arrested a woman in the killing of a Texas couple who was found beaten to death in their home more than 17 years ago. Shelley Susan Thompson, 41, has been charged with capital murder in...

www.myplainview.com

KWTX

Texas father shoots two teens during would-be robbery attempt

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A father in the Houston area shot and wounded two 16-year-old boys after they allegedly attempted to rob his family as the family pulled into their driveway shortly after midnight on June 11. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 6800 block...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SHENANDOAH POLICE ARREST ONE FOR DWI

A driver was able to walk away uninjured after he drove off the main lanes of I-45 and struck a light pole Sunday. However, he walked straight to jail after being charged with DWI. The driver showed signs of impairment and admitted to SHPD that he had taken his medication just before driving. The prescribed medication was identified as a Schedule IV Controlled Substance. His medication was found at the scene, along with a loaded syringe with an unknown substance in it. SHPD completed the investigation and arrested the driver for DWI. He fully believed he couldn’t be charged with DWI because he doesn’t drink alcohol. After a quick lesson on the Texas Penal Code, he was transported to jail. The syringe will be sent off for testing.
SHENANDOAH, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Shooting at Outback in Shenandoah

On July 10 at about 7:35 p.m., Shenandoah Police were dispatched to a shooting at Outback Steakhouse, located at 18326 Interstate 45 S. Shenandoah PD officers and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) deputies arrived, and a 68-year-old male was detained. It was then learned a 28-year-old male was at a local hospital being treated for gunshot wounds.
SHENANDOAH, TX
KLTV

Body of teen who drowned in Trinity River recovered

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A 16-year-old boy has drowned while swimming on the Trinity River Sunday afternoon. According to Polk County Sheriff Byron Lyons, the boys body was recovered Monday. According to Capt. Eric Collins, the drowning was reported around 4 p.m. Sunday. “This is a tragic event,” Collins...
POLK COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Wharton County Sheriffs Office detains six after traffic stop

WHARTON County, Texas- Sunday morning a Wharton County Sheriffs Deputy tried to conduct a routine traffic stop on US 59 at 1162 when the vehicle refused to stop. The 2016 gray Dodge came to a halt at US 59 and CR 454. after reaching speeds of over 90 miles an hour. The suspect then fled as the deputy exited his vehicle. Multiple people fled the scene while six individuals were found laying down inside the bed of the truck. U-S border patrol was contacted where the found all six individuals to have entered illegally. They were detained and later released to Border Patrol. 33-year-old Robert Charles Bruines of Houston, Texas was apprehended and charged with Smuggling of Persons, Evading Arrest, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Cocaine, and two warrants out of Harris County for Indecency with a Child . The Wharton County Sheriffs thanks the El Campo Police Department for their assistance.
WHARTON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

16-year-old drowns in Trinity River

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A 16-year-old reportedly drowned in the Trinity river on Sunday afternoon. According to Capt. Eric Collins with the Texas Game Wardens, the department received a call from the Polk County Sheriff’s office at around 4 p.m. Sunday regarding a drowning that had occurred in the Trinity River just below the […]
POLK COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

ANOTHER SPLENDORA DRUG BUST OF I-69

Just before 3 am Sunday morning Splendora Police stopped a vehicle traveling north on I-69 near East River. After talking with the driver and his two passengers it was determined that drugs were in the vehicle. Police recovered 6-pounds of marijuana, a gun, crack cocaine, ecstasy, and THC edibles. The driver was returning to his home in Natchitoches, Louisiana was arrested.
SPLENDORA, TX
houstonstringer_com

A shoplifter is dead after grabbing a deputy's taser in NW Harris County

According to Sgt. Jason Brown during a press briefing, the incident started around 6:30 p.m., at the Dollar General located at 2004 W FM 1960 in Houston. Brown states the employees called the police after the man was caught shoplifting and pushing a manager. Deputies responded to the call and a Harris County Seargent, and a 15-year veteran with the department spotted him just south of the Dollar General. At that point, the Seargent tried to stop the suspect but he fled on foot and made it about 100 yards before the officer caught up to him.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Speeding driver killed after crashing into pole in southwest Houston

HOUSTON - Authorities say a driver was killed Sunday morning after crashing into a pole in southwest Houston. Investigators with the Houston Police Department say they received a call just before 8 a.m. about a driver, an unidentified man, heading southbound at a high rate of speed in the 1100 block of Telephone Rd. when his truck left the roadway.
HOUSTON, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Cold case investigation into double-murder in Cleveland leads to suspect

A Freeport, Texas, woman was arrested Friday, July 8, in connection to the April 14, 2005, murders of Luz and Antonio Rodriguez of Cleveland. Shelley Susan Lemoine Thompson, 41, was taken into custody and booked into the Liberty County Jail by Texas Ranger Brandon Bess, assigned to the Texas Rangers Cold Case Division, and Cleveland Police Detective John Shaver.
CLEVELAND, TX
mocomotive.com

MCTXSheriff Arrests Suspect by the Hair on His Chin

MCTXSheriff Arrests Suspect by the Hair on His Chin. On Friday, February 11, 2022, at about 2:15 PM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Theft at the Tiffany & Company jewelry store located in the Market Street shopping district in The Woodlands, Texas. Deputies learned…
THE WOODLANDS, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SPLENDORA POLICE K-9 INTERDICTION UNIT MAKES MAJOR PILL SEIZURE

Just after 10 am Saturday morning a Splendora Police K-9 Interdiction Unit was northbound on I-69 just passing Creekwood when a Chevrolet Impala came up on him at an excessive speed then suddenly slowed down. The officer stopped the vehicle and on approaching it did have an odor of marijuana. The driver identified as Joseph Dean Ketsdever, 37, of Louisiana was acting extremely nervous. As the officer began to search the vehicle he moved a 35-pound bag of Purina Dog Chow which was partially opened. As he lifted it he became immediately suspicious as the bag weighed over 50 pounds. As he began to look in the bag he found a trash bag covered in dog food. Inside that trash bag were 43 pounds of ecstasy with a street value of close to $250,000. Ketsdever was arrested and is charged with the manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. According to public records he has had prior arrests for the same offense.
SPLENDORA, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SPLENDORA POLICE INVESTIGATE I-69 CRASH

Just after 1 pm Saturday a pickup with a 4-wheeler that was heading to the mud park was traveling south on the I-69 feeder at Fostoria Road. As the driver entered the intersection he struck a passenger car traveling west on Fostoria and disregarded the red light. THe impact spun the car into the u-turn lane and caused the 4-wheeler to eject from the back of the truck. All injuries were minor.
SPLENDORA, TX

