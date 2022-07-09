ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Complete Fall Guys Fortnite Challenges

By Daniel McMahon
 2 days ago
Need help knowing how to complete the Fall Guys Fortnite challenges? We've got your back. Fall Guys recently included challenges that directly relate to Fortnite. Completing these challenges will unlock cosmetic items for players in Fortnite and Fall Guys. The collaboration makes sense, as both games are battle royales and can...

