Harris says Democrats believed ‘certain issues were just settled’ when asked about failure to codify Roe v. Wade

By Jared Gans
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
Vice President Harris said Democrats believed Roe v. Wade to be a settled issue when asked about party lawmakers’ failure to codify abortion protections into federal law over the past 50 years.

“We certainly believed that certain issues are just settled,” Harris told CBS News’s Robert Costa, in an interview that was shown on “CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell” on Friday and will be shown on “Face the Nation” on Sunday.

Harris said the fact that the precedent set by Roe was not settled shows that “we are living, sadly, in real unsettled times.”

“I think all of us share a deep sense of outrage that the United States Supreme Court took a constitutional right that was recognized, took it from the women of America,” she said. “We are now looking at a case where the government can interfere in what is one of the most intimate and private decisions that someone can make.”

Harris said Congress needs to act to pass a law protecting abortion rights on a federal level. She also pointed to the executive order that President Biden signed on Friday to take steps to protect access to abortion. The order, however, is limited in scope, and Biden reiterated on Friday that ultimate control over the issue currently rests with Congress.

Harris also said she did not believe Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, both of whom voted to overturn Roe v. Wade last month, when they said during their confirmation hearings that they considered Roe to be established precedent.

Some senators, including Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine), said they believed Gorsuch and Kavanaugh would vote to uphold Roe based on their comments during the confirmation process and were alarmed to see them vote to overturn it.

John Patrick Mullan
2d ago

They didn't want to codify it, it was to easy to use it to beat people over the head with and scare them. Roe V Wade was never a law, it.was an attempt for the courts to legislate from the bench and totally Unconstitutional.

John Secreti
2d ago

no where in the constitution is it written that it's OK to murder unborn children and then make the taxpayers pay for it. that's the problem with democraps. they want all of America to share in the failure of our society to prevent unwanted children. most of these women can't stop getting pregnant because they live in a cesspool. if they had to pay out of their own pockets they would quickly learn to stop. even a dog can be trained.

MJ R
2d ago

Question: When someone murders a pregnant woman, regarding of how far along she is, that person is charged with not only murder of the mother but also the unborn child 🤔

