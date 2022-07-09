KCCI Archive: Des Moines Grand Prix race put Iowa in national spotlight

Jamie Nicolino first opened THE COLLECTIVE in a small, 350-foot square store in downtown Des Moines that was connected to her apartment in 2019.Three years later, the zero-waste store has grown into a bright, open storefront in the Highland Park neighborhood that Nicolino opened July 8.State of play: Nicolino first realized there was enough demand for her eco-friendly products when, "I started tripping over things," in her old location at AP Lofts.At the newly-redeveloped store, there's room for all of the existing essentials like re-fillable shampoo and conditioner — as well as new products like bulk face cleansing oil and...
