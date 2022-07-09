ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

KCCI Archive: Des Moines Grand Prix race put Iowa in national spotlight

KCCI.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa — Engines roared, tires squealed. Grand Prix race organizers put Des...

www.kcci.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCCI.com

Dream Team Des Moines prepares for RAGBRAI

DES MOINES, Iowa — Life comes with many ups and downs. Mentors for a nonprofit organization called Dream Team Des Moines have contextualized that through bike rides. "We use the power of bicycle to help youth overcome life challenges and develop a positive approach to them," said Jeff Van Genderen of Dream Team Des Moines.
DES MOINES, IA
AM 1390 KRFO

Iowa To Become First Midwest State for Unique Railbike Experience

The Hawkeye state is about to become the first midwest state to launch a unique and safe way to experience the scenery of Iowa. According to KCRG, Boone will be the home to Rail Explorers, a hands-free bicycling experience designed for "thrill-seekers" and "nature enthusiasts". Their website provides the following description of the experience:
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Monday, July 11th, 2022

(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowans who support and those who oppose abortion held events in Des Moines this weekend. A couple dozen people gathered outside of a Roman Catholic cathedral downtown Saturday and prayed together, and then walked to the Statehouse to pray more. Pulse Life Advocates co-hosted the event, and board president Tom Quiner says his Catholic faith teaches that human life begins at fertilization and it is always unjust to kill an innocent person. Thousands of people gathered outside the Iowa Capitol Sunday to call for abortion to remain legal in the state. Several groups -- including Planned Parenthood and the Iowa Coalition for Collective Change -- hosted the event with people in the crowd holding signs and wearing shirts declaring their support for abortion.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Des Moines, IA
KCCI.com

Drivers compete in bus rodeo in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — About 20 city bus drivers from across Iowa gathered at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids on Saturday morning for the 2022 Bus Roadeo, KCRG reports. The rodeo was a competition requiring drivers to execute precise parking, tight turns, and immediate stops. "The course...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCCI.com

The Iowa State Fair begins in 30 days

DES MOINES, Iowa — The countdown is on — the 2022 Iowa State Fair starts on Aug. 11. There are two new building projects for this year's fair: new bleachers and covered seating at the Elwell Family Park, and a new shelter being built behind the pavilion. "We...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kcci#Espn#Kcci Archive
weareiowa.com

Severe wind caused damage in several Iowa towns Monday morning

DES MOINES, Iowa — A round of severe storms early Monday morning caused damage in parts of Carroll, Greene, Boone and Story Counties in central Iowa. The intense storms brought strong wind gusts, torrential rain and frequent thunder and lightning to the region. Glidden, Iowa recorded the highest wind...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Sweet Corn Returns To Iowa Stands – But Prices Are Higher

(Des Moines, IA) — Farm stands have started selling sweet corn again in Iowa but the price has increased. Farmers say everything is higher this year – fertilizer, fuel, and seed costs. It isn’t clear how much the prices will go up yet. WHO/TV reports that Deardorff Sweet Corn in Adel will begin deliveries to Iowa grocery stores Tuesday. Farmers are reminding customers that they don’t set the prices you will see.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa’s 24-hour waiting period on abortion takes effect

DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa law requiring people to wait 24 hours to get an abortion is now in effect. In 2018, the Iowa Supreme Court determined Iowa's constitution guarantees the right to an abortion. The Iowa Supreme Court overturned the 2018 ruling last month but stopped short of saying what Iowa's standard for abortion should be.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa doctor loses legal challenge to licensing sanctions

A Polk County judge has upheld the state’s right to sanction an Iowa doctor who surrendered his Minnesota license while under investigation for substandard care. In a lawsuit filed late last year, Dr. Dennis Colby, 67, of the Iowa Specialty Clinic in Belmond, Iowa, claimed the Iowa Board of Medicine couldn’t legally penalize him for “the mere surrender of his license to practice medicine in the state of Minnesota.”
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
iheart.com

Cedar Rapids, Des Moines Rank First, Second For Most Affordable Housing

(Undated) -- Iowa's two largest cities continue to have some of the most affordable housing in the U.S. WalletHub says Cedar Rapids and Des Moines rank 1st and 2nd among the country's 182 largest cities for affordable housing. That statistic is part of a larger report ranking cities on their stress. WalletHub says Des Moines is the 115th-most stressed city in the U.S. and Cedar Rapids is 155th. A full list of cities is available here.
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Plans for the First Dave & Busters in Iowa Have Been Approved

Thanks to a new article from the Des Moines Register, we now know that Iowa's first Dave & Buster's location is getting closer to being built. The plan for the venue was approved by the West Des Moines City Council this week, but there's still more that needs to be done. The article says that "the council's approval comes with the condition that a building permit will not be issued until the final plan is approved by city council."
iheart.com

Ankeny Free Block Party Permits

(Ankeny, IA) -- Ankney is reminding people they are able to schedule a time to block off their neighborhood streets for a block party. The city says on Facebook residents would need to apply for a free permit first. The permit requires all homeowners included on the street that will be blocked off to be notified and to agree to the street closing.
ANKENY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowans report significant storm damage early Monday morning

JEFFERSON, Iowa — Early morning storms have brought damage to parts of Iowa Monday. KCCI viewers report damage in the Zearing area. Patty Lou sent a picture of an old oak tree that came down, and its limbs are all over. Her estimate puts this tree at 18 inches in diameter.
JEFFERSON, IA
Axios Des Moines

The Collective, a zero-waste shop, opens in Des Moines' Highland Park

Jamie Nicolino first opened THE COLLECTIVE in a small, 350-foot square store in downtown Des Moines that was connected to her apartment in 2019.Three years later, the zero-waste store has grown into a bright, open storefront in the Highland Park neighborhood that Nicolino opened July 8.State of play: Nicolino first realized there was enough demand for her eco-friendly products when, "I started tripping over things," in her old location at AP Lofts.At the newly-redeveloped store, there's room for all of the existing essentials like re-fillable shampoo and conditioner — as well as new products like bulk face cleansing oil and...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Prairie Meadows racehorse tests positive for meth

ALTOONA, Iowa — A horse that won a race at Prairie Meadows has tested positive for meth. The horse named Drag Malibu was drug tested shortly after winning the third race of the day on May 29. "The horse had trace amounts of methamphetamine in his body when the...
ALTOONA, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy