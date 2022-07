LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have officially identified the man wounded in an officer-involved shooting at Shawnee Park as Herbert Lee. LMPD officers working at the Dirt Bowl basketball event at the park spotted Lee, 30, among the people watching the games. Knowing that he was wanted on several outstanding warrants, police approached Lee and attempted to take him into custody. Lee pulled a gun and fired a shot at police, the round struck an officer who was wearing a bulletproof vest.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 15 HOURS AGO