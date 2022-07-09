ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This ‘Cooling’ Seat Cushion Helps With Pain Relief & Is Over 50% Off Ahead of Prime Day

By Delilah Gray
SheKnows
SheKnows
 2 days ago
Unless you’re dropping a crazy amount on chairs, back pain is sort of inevitable. Office chairs , chairs in the car, airplane seats — they can all be a pain in the, erm, you get it. We’re no strangers to back pain, despite wanting to be. We’ve tried so much at this point, it’s starting to feel like a lost cause. But yet again, Amazon swooped in with a super-discounted solution.

For a limited time, you can get this versatile, cooling cushion that thousands adore for relieving their back pain at over 50 percent off. Treat yourself before Prime Day: grab a cushion that’ll help you sit down and shop longer!

Buy: ERGONOMIC INNOVATIONS Memory Foam Seat Cushion $23.95, originally $49.95

The ERGONOMIC INNOVATIONS Memory Foam Seat Cushion is a gel-enhanced, cooling seat cushion that’s designed to relieve pain in your lower back and coccyx. Whether you’re sitting at the desk or feel a bit of pain when sitting down, this cushion reportedly can help with alignment. From hip pain to arthritis, this memory foam solution can be put anywhere for quick relief.

Both easy to carry and ergonomically shaped, this pain-relieving cushion has also been deemed a must-have for travel !

One Amazon reviewer said, “This cushion has been a Godsend for my back and sciatica pain. It’s shaped perfectly, allowing my tailbone to have literally zero pressure on it for hours of comfort sitting at the computer.” Another review said, “I was going to buy a new chair since my cute chair is extremely uncomfortable if you sit in it for a long period of time, but now i don’t have too! This pad is very comfortable and worth money.”

