Niles, MI

Jim Belushi, Dan Aykroyd: Blues Brothers From OG Movie To OG Cannabis Farmers Will Perform At Michigan's Blues'd and Infused

By Maureen Meehan
 2 days ago

The Blues Brothers band, headed by Dan Aykroyd and Jim Belushi, will headline the Blues’d and Infused cannabis music festival August 20 at Riverfront Park in Niles, Michigan.

The event, presented by Float Nation Live at Riverfront Park in Niles is co-sponsored by Belushi’s Farm brand of cannabis products, as well as Highway Horticulture Productions, a cannabis processing facility.

Belushi announced the concert this past week while in Cassopolis for a meet-and-greet at Sunset Coast Provisions. Highway Horticulture, which owns Sunset Coast, is partnering with Belushi’s Farm to be the exclusive distributor of Belushi’s Farm products in Michigan.

“Jim is bringing credibility to cannabis,” said Highway Horticulture co-founder Nick Sayers. “It’s not just a celebrity brand here. It’s very substantive. He approaches it as medicine first, which is how we view it. So, we’re trying to expand it safely to new interests, not just trying to get everyone high.”

Blues’d And Infused

Cannabis-related festivities include local bands, vendors, food trucks, consumption tents, game areas, misting tents, and even a dab tent.

Belushi and Aykroyd will perform a 90-minute set with an 11-piece band, from a Hammond B3 organ player to a horn section and The Blues Brothers themselves.

“It is a show band,” Belushi told Moody on the Market. “We’re going to have fun. The Blues Brothers are going to rock the whole southern Michigan, I got to tell ya.”

Belushi’s Farm In Michigan: A Mission From God Four Decades Later

The Blues Brothers are still on a Mission from God as they introduce Belushi’s Farm cannabis to Michigan - a take on the original 1980 film, directed by John Landis.

Original Movie To OG Cannabis

The Blues Brothers, the paroled convict Jake Blues (John Belushi) and his brother Elwood (Dan Aykroyd), are on a mission to help Sister Mary Stigmata at the orphanage where they were raised as it faces financial doom. Commited to help the nun, whom they call the Penguin, the Blues brothers decide to get their R&B band back together with such musicians as Aretha Franklin, James Brown, Cab Calloway, Ray Charles and John Lee Hooker although they spend much of their time outrunning the Chicago cops.

Here's the official trailer for those who may not have seen one of the most entertaining movies ever made.

And for a closer look at Ray Charles and the Blues Brothers

Photo from YouTube

