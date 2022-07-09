Fire rips through historic, 17th-century inn on Nantucket

NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — A fire ripped through a historic landmark on Nantucket Saturday morning, leaving the centuries-old structure heavily damaged.

Firefighters battled the blaze that tore through the Veranda House inn, which dates back to the late 17th century. The inn is located in downtown Nantucket.

Multiple firefighters from around the Cape Cod area headed to the island to help battle the flames, the Yarmouth Fire Department said on Facebook. Firefighters were still working to suppress the fire as of noon Saturday, Nantucket police tweeted. People were urged to avoid the area.

Massachusetts State Police sent troopers to assist Nantucket authorities with the investigation, David Procopio, a state police spokesperson, told The Boston Globe.

Photos and videos posted online showed smoke billowing into the sky above the downtown area.

About 185 customers were without power because of the fire at about 8:45 a.m., according to National Grid. All but seven had their power restored by 11 a.m.

The inn, which was built in the late 1600′s, boasts 18 rooms and suites, according to its website.