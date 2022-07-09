ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFLA

Motorcyclist killed after hitting 3 vehicles in Lake Wales

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AfCgT_0gaDrHg600
(File: Getty)

LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcyclist died Friday evening after a four-vehicle wreck in an unincorporated part of Lake Wales, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said G.W. Sowell, 37, of Lake Wales was heading north on Buck Moore Road at a high speed. As he approached the curve near Bel Ombre Circle, Sowell tried to pass in a no-passing zone.

The sheriff’s office said that Sowell crossed back into the northbound lane, likely after seeing oncoming traffic. In doing so, Sowell hit the back of an SUV and lost control of his bike.

Sowell’s motorcycle then entered the southbound lane again as he was ejected from the vehicle. Deputies said the motorcycle continues and hit another SUV and unmarked PCSO pickup truck.

None of the people in the vehicles were injured. The deputy driving the truck called for help while rendering aid to Sowell, who suffered severe head trauma.

The sheriff’s office said Sowell was taken to a hospital where he died. According to deputies, he was not wearing a helmet, and excessive speed and passing into oncoming traffic on a curved roadway are said to be contributing factors.

Comments / 2

Related
wvua23.com

Parrish woman dies in wreck early Monday

A 33-year-old woman from Parrish died in the wake of a single-vehicle crash early this morning. The wreck happened around 2 a.m. July 11 on Alabama Highway 269 near the 31-mile marker, about 3 miles south of Parrish in Walker County. Whitney K. Bailey was fatally injured when the car...
PARRISH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Accident#Pcso
plantcityobserver.com

PC shooting leaves two deceased

A shooting over the weekend is possibly drug-related. A shooting left two dead in the Parkwood Estates in Plant City, on Saturday. Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the incident around 2 a.m. Upon arriving on the scene, deputies found two victims – one adult and one juvenile.
PLANT CITY, FL
WFLA

2 killed, heavy traffic delays after crash near Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — Orlando police reported a fatal crash near the Orlando International Airport early Saturday morning. The Orlando Police Department said two deaths were reported in a crash on Jeff Fuqua Boulevard and Semoran Boulevard. WESH reported that the wreck happened at 2:31 a.m. when a Land...
WFLA

WFLA

74K+
Followers
15K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy