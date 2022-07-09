ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida man gets 20 years for posting bomb-making video

By The Associated Press
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for attempting to support the Islamic State terrorist group by posting a video online for making explosives.

Court records showed that 32-year-old Romeo Xavier Langhorne was sentenced Thursday in Jacksonville federal court. He pleaded guilty last year to one count of attempting to provide material support to a terrorist organization.

The FBI said Langhorne began making the video in February 2019, when he lived in St. Augustine.

Investigators said he posted the tutorial video in November 2019 and was arrested four days later.

