The Tampa Bay Rays will be without starting shortstop Wander Franco for five-to-eight weeks due to hamate surgery. Here is one under-the-radar trade target for the team. The Tampa Bay Rays are far from the position that they were in at last year’s trade deadline. They sit far back in the AL East standings to the New York Yankees. Injuries have played a huge part in that, and things have only gotten worse.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO