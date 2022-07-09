Photos: The Dierks Bentley 'Beers on Me Tour' at Darien Lake

Carrie Underwood finally received her Grammy Award in the mail. The American Idol alum shared a photo of her eighth gold trophy from the coveted academy that she received for her contribution to the album My Savior. "Got a special delivery today! I put her with her sisters! This one feels extra sweet @recordingacademy #Grammys #LuckyNumber8," she captioned a photo of her smiling alongside her new trophy. My Savior is the eighth studio album Underwood, which was released in March 2021 through Capitol Records Nashville. It's a gospel album that features 13 tracks, with production from Underwood and David Garcia. Garcia and Underwood also collaborated on her sixth studio album, Cry Pretty. The album features a few classic gospel hymns, such as "Jesus Loves Me," "Blessed Assurance," and "Great Is Thy Faithfulness – along with some originals. Underwood won the Grammy for Best Gospel Album.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO