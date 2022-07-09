ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iran says U.S.-backed air defence pact with Arabs will raise tensions

Reuters
 2 days ago
DUBAI, July 9 (Reuters) - Iran's foreign ministry said on Saturday that plans by the United States and Israel for a joint defence pact with Arab states to counter the threat of Iranian drones and missiles would only increase regional tensions.

"The entry of foreigners in the region ...will not create security and stability but is itself the main cause of tension and regional rift," ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said, according to state media.

The United States and Israel are seeking to lay the groundwork for a security alliance with Arab states that would connect air defence systems to combat Iranian drone and missile attacks in the Middle East, sources familiar with the plan said. read more

Speaking ahead of U.S. President Joe Biden's trip next week to the Middle East which is to start in Israel, White House spokesman John Kirby said on Thursday that U.S. officials are discussing ways of integrating air defence capabilities with regional leaders in the face of a threat from Iran. read more

But Kanaani said: "America raises such issues... solely with the aim of sowing Iranophobia and division among the countries in the region."

Reporting by Dubai newsroom; editing by Alex Richardson and Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

d bro
1d ago

You know when countries say stuff like this they are just admitting they are afraid of the US military and that's what keeps them in check.

Unfathomable Won
1d ago

This is great news !! I don't recall any US, Israeli, and Arab preemptive strikes on Iran. So if any tensions for Iran occur, it's because this is a fear of being impotent in their terrorism.

butters 1159
1d ago

Desiree are you serious??? if we don't babysit them they will blow you up for the fun of it...there are Very very good reasons we have to stick our noses in other countries business and who doesn't think we should needs to think real hard about that...giving ,$ to other countries is just strategic moves, nothing more ...ya we got our problems here in America that needs addressed but we will have them problems regardless. drugs, guns , homeless etc. will always be here.

