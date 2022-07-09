Joe LaCava Says Old Course Is One of Tiger's 'Favorite Spots'

Joe LaCava will caddie for Tiger Woods a second time at the British Open next week at the Old Course in St. Andrews.

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland – Joe LaCava stood on the fifth green at the Old Course late Saturday afternoon, writing notes in his yardage book to prepare for this week’s British Open. Or was it the 13th green?

It can be difficult to tell sometimes at the venue for the 150th Open, which sees seven greens double up for 14 holes, just one of the many unique features at the Home of Golf. (Fun fact: all of the hole numbers on the double greens add up to 18.)

LaCava, who will caddie for Tiger Woods for the second time at St. Andrews this week, walked it off from front to back, a total of 100 yards. The right, front portion of the green serves as the fifth green while the left back portion – if you are looking from the fifth fairway – is the 13th green.

The longtime caddie was simply using the day to figure it out while waiting for Woods, who traveled to Scotland from Ireland, where he had been most of the week and showed up at the course in the early evening to get in some light practice.

“For me, it’s mostly getting (sight) lines,’’ LaCava said. “Seven years (since the 2015 Open). I don’t remember what I did yesterday. I’m all about where the bunkers are today. Just get a feel for the golf course today. Now, I’m going to do the greens while I’m out here. And I’ll give it another look see.

“But my priorities are to just get the lines off the tees. Where to hit it, where not to hit it, where the bunkers are.

“The good news for us is I’m told it (the wind) is supposed to be westerly all week. Which is the same wind as today. So, we’re getting a good feel for how the course is going to play potentially the rest of the week. You can’t go by that 100 percent; the wind can change.

“But it’s nice to walk the course knowing the wind can be that way. Again, it’s Saturday. But that helps us get a good feel with our lines, which bunkers are reachable, which ones aren’t.’’

LaCava, who has caddied for Woods since 2011 and has worked previous Opens at St. Andrews in 1990, 2000 and 2005 for Fred Couples, is not unlike the majority of caddies who get out on the course by themselves before their player arrives to track yardages and take notes.

He was doing so Saturday afternoon along with Jim “Bones” Mackay, caddie for Justin Thomas, who missed the cut at the Scottish Open and arrived in St. Andrews Saturday at midday.

LaCava estimates it takes him five-to-six hours to walk and plot the course “only because I take my time. You can probably do it faster.’’

And he does it to give Woods exact locations, sight lines and yardages – some of what might lead to discussion about strategy.

“I do my thing and he does his thing,’’ LaCava said. “He’ll come out here and he’ll remember where the bunkers are. I just don’t. We’re different that way. He’s probably been thinking about it for months. He loves the place. Not that I don’t. I should probably know it better than he does.

“But this is one of his favorite spots. He’ll have a good feel for where those bunkers are before he gets out here.

“It’s a special place for anyone who is involved in the game of golf. I know it’s special to my guy and it was special to my old guy Fred, and that kind of rubs off on you. And if you asked any caddie, where you want your guy to win, and of course you’d want to win any British Open. But you’d say here.’’

LaCava is not sure what to expect from Woods this week. The last time he saw him hit a shot in person was the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills, where Woods shot a 79 and was clearly hurting physically.

The condition of his right leg that was badly injured in a February 2021 car crash had worsened after Woods fought to make the 36-hole cut a day earlier. He withdrew later that day. Woods said his physical condition did not allow him to play in last month’s U.S. Open. He re-emerged last week at the two-day JP McManus Pro-Am in Ireland, where Woods mostly rode a golf cart during the tournament.

Woods completed the career Grand Slam at the Old Course in 2000 when he won the British Open for the first time. He won it again at the Old Course in 2005 and then the following year at Royal Liverpool.

The last time Woods was here, things did not go so well. He was in the midst of a difficult season that saw back problems really begin to take hold. He missed the cut in three consecutive majors and chunked his approach into the burn on his first hole of the tournament.

“Knowing what we know now, he probably shouldn’t have come over,’’ LaCava said. “He was struggling.’’

Woods could have his physical issues again this week, but he’s made it a point all year to be here. The Masters and the PGA Championship were considered bonuses in the timeline that seemed possible.

“Obviously, it’s been on his mind the entire year,’’ LaCava said. “He loves the place. And I think he knows it will be an easier walk for him. It’s later in the year and he has more stamina and it’s an easier walk. I hate to look at it that way, but that’s the truth and I think that will help.’’