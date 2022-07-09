DAV Chapter 20 celebrates 75th anniversary

Since June 30, 1947 the local Disabled American Veteran chapter has been following its mission to “empower our nation’s heroes and their families by helping to provide the resources they need and ensuring our nation keeps the promises made to them.”

DAV Chapter 20 celebrated its 75th anniversary with a short program, camaraderie, food and cupcakes at the Faribault American Legion June 23.

DAV of Minnesota Commander Mick Aguirre, right, and DAV Chapter 20 Commander Debra Petersen celebrate the chapter’s 75th anniversary with World War II veteran Gill Truix. Truix served as a Merchant Marine during WWII. He and his wife Helen celebrated their 73rd anniversary on June 25. (Photo courtesy of Debra Petersen)

Chapter Commander Debra Petersen told attendees she salutes the men that took action to create the local chapter, and will do her best to continue their legacy.

“While performing my military service, my motto, was ‘If we don’t take care of our soldiers, we will not have an Army,’” Petersen said during the program. “Now my belief is, ‘If we don’t take care of our fellow veterans, making their sacrifice known and providing for their individual needs, we will lose as a nation.’”

The DAV represents the interests of disabled veterans, their families, their widowed spouses and their orphans before Congress, the White House and the Judicial Branch, as well as state and local government, according to its site.

While there are many veterans with visible scars to show they served their country, many also have disabilities that are not visible.

DAV Chapter 20 Commander Debra Petersen poses for a photo with one 50-year-member. The three 50 year members are Everett Chester, 77, of Northfield; Melvin Smisek, 78, of Faribault, and Duane Groth, 81, of Hastings. (Photo courtesy of Debra Petersen)

The chapter includes a large portion of south central Minnesota, including cities within a 50-55 mile radius of Faribault. The approximate 300-member chapter even includes those who chose to stay on as members after moving out of state or several hours away.

Throughout the year, DAV members participate in many fundraisers. One of their main fundraisers, Petersen said is the textile donation bins located behind Ace Hardware in Faribault and at Fleet Farm in Owatonna. Items accepted include gently used/new shoes, clothes, boots, purses and other items.

DAV members deliver a new bin to the Fleet Farm in Owatonna. A bin is also located behind Ace Hardware in Faribault, off of First Avenue. (Photo courtesy of Debra Petersen)

The donated items are sold per pound to a thrift store that supports the DAV, and the chapter in turn receives the money. Petersen said groups interested in hosting a clothing drive will be accompanied with bags to distribute with them, and the trailer at their site.

“All they have to do is make contact with us,” Petersen said of organizations hosting clothing drives. “We always welcome that, it’s always great to do.”

The Faribault A&W also shows support to the DAV Chapter 20 during National Float Day. Petersen said members serve root beer to patrons and collect donations to support veteran programs.

Debra Petersen serves root beer floats to patrons during the A&W’s National Float Day, promoting DAV. (Photo courtesy of Debra Petersen)

Petersen said all funds stay local to veterans in the area.

The DAV receives more than monetary donations. Barb Staska was among those who crocheted numerous lap blankets for veterans in nursing homes. Petersen said another group of ladies are quilting lap blankets and pocket organizers for walkers.

DAV members also assemble and deliver a Christmas bag to veterans in local nursing homes and assisted living facilities annually. People can donate items for the bags. Last Christmas, Bethlehem Academy art students made the Christmas cards. Petersen said some students also included heartwarming words in their cards.

Members assemble and deliver a Christmas bag to veterans in local nursing homes and assisted living establishments as part of their annual event. (Photo courtesy of Debra Petersen)

The local chapter also offers three scholarship opportunities to South Central College students who are a veteran or dependent of a veteran.

DAV Chapter 20 offers up to three scholarships to South Central College students who are either a veteran or dependent of a veteran. (Photo courtesy of Debra Petersen)

The chapter also has a medical equipment loan program. Veterans can borrow items from a small inventory.

“We’re there for the veterans, no questions asked,” Petersen said.

DAV members share information about their organization at the Fareway Snack Shack. (Photo courtesy of Debra Petersen)

Petersen joined the DAV Chapter 20 in 2016 after over 43 years with the military. Fellow church member Dave Jacko talked her and her husband into joining.

“We are strong advocates and have a strong legislative involvement where we work with other veteran organizations to push legislation through on behalf of veterans and their families,” Petersen said.

Volunteers man the Fareway Snack Shack to raise funds for the local DAV chapter. (Photo courtesy of Debra Petersen)

Petersen has been chapter commander since 2019.

“We as a chapter must stay strong and stand up for those that are not as capable,” Petersen said. “We as a chapter must band together with other chapters and make our state as strong as it can be to fight for our fellow veterans.”