HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — With the home crowd cheering his every move, Chase Elliott wanted this win so badly. He saw Corey LaJoie coming up quickly in the rear-view mirror. No way Elliott was letting him by. The Georgia-born driver powered past the upset-minded LaJoie with just under two laps to go and crossed the finish line under yellow after a big block sent LaJoie smashing into the wall Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO