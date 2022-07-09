Luka Doncic jokes he and Zion Williamson have the same 'bounce'

Clutch Points: According to Luka Doncic him and Zion Williamson apparently have the same “bounce” 😂 pic.twitter.com/nVtYwnhwo7

Source: Twitter @ClutchPointsApp

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Banchero is bullying the summer league in the same way Zion did. – 4:12 PM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

Having Zion Williamson next to him, Luka Doncic was asked about what he would borrow from the Pelicans forward’s arsenal.

The Mavs star gave an interesting answer 😆

basketnews.com/news-174957-lu… – 4:03 PM

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula

Sneakers from WNBA All-Star practice 👀👀

Jewell Loyd — her Kyrie Low 5s

Kahleah Copper — Adidas Trae 1s

Rhyne Howard — Jordan Zion 2

Skylar Diggins-Smith — Puma “Desert Sky” Blaze Court pic.twitter.com/7dAz8Rbna2 – 3:13 PM

Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN

New podcast. Looking at important details in new contracts for Ja Morant, Zion Williamson, Bradley Beal & others plus a look at Donovan Mitchell’s future (w/@Tim MacMahon & @Tim Bontemps) spoti.fi/3yPHpye – 6:57 PM

Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA

Lowe Post podcast: Around the outskirts of the KD trade landscape: @BlakeMurphyODC on Raptors, @Andrew Lopez on Pelicans (plus Zion extension!), and @Tim MacMahon on the Rockets bright future:

Spotify: spoti.fi/3NPL0AL

Apple: apple.co/3RiJ9XX – 10:49 AM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Pistons 61, Blazers 57: end of third quarter. 15 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists for @Keon Johnson. 8 points, 3 rebounds for @Greg Brown. 7 points, 2 rebounds for Luka Garza. 6 points, 4 rebounds, 1 block for @jabari521. – 1:58 AM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Wait, did Luka Garza make All-Summer League last year or was that a fever dream I had? – 12:31 AM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

15 minutes from now!

In honor of 5,000k subscribers let’s have a LIVE episode of Locked On Pelicans tonight at 6 pm central!

Bring you Summer League and Zion extension questions, and your best trades to open a roster spot!

See you at 6!

https://t.co/lbvxxTZVui pic.twitter.com/kdBTRwle4B – 6:45 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

In honor of 5,000k subscribers let’s have a LIVE episode of Locked On Pelicans tonight at 6 pm central!

Bring you Summer League and Zion extension questions, and your best trades to open a roster spot!

See you at 6!

https://t.co/lbvxxTZVui pic.twitter.com/fL9SCdYsWa – 5:30 PM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

Luka Doncic is going to spend his next weekend in Paris.

The Slovenian star has found the perfect occasion for a visit to the City of Light 🇫🇷

basketnews.com/news-174862-lu… – 5:15 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Locked On Pelicans is live! w/ @adaniels33

🏀 Narrative changing around the Pelicans

🏀 Zion Williamson totally locked in

🏀 How important was Willie Green changing the culture?

🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35

Watch on YouTube!

📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/kqyqZ95BBw – 3:30 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

Listen to today’s episode of The Starting Lineup with @Frank Isola & @Mitch Lawrence on Pandora!

🏀 Zion signs new contract

📰 HEADLINES!

📞 @Jon Krawczynski joins the show

pandora.app.link/akU72h5vYmb – 2:35 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

In honor of 5,000k subscribers let’s have a LIVE episode of Locked On Pelicans tonight at 6 pm central!

Bring you Summer League and Zion extension questions, and your best trades to open a roster spot!

See you at 6!

https://t.co/lbvxxTZVui pic.twitter.com/MnZls2SKMz – 2:30 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Locked On Pelicans is live! w/ @adaniels33

🏀 Narrative changing around the Pelicans

🏀 Zion Williamson totally locked in

🏀 How important was Willie Green changing the culture?

🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35

Watch on YouTube!

📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/qdkBH0au3m – 12:59 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

In honor of 5,000k subscribers let’s have a LIVE episode of Locked On Pelicans tonight at 6 pm central!

Bring you Summer League and Zion extension questions, and your best trades to open a roster spot!

See you at 6!

https://t.co/lbvxxTZVui pic.twitter.com/AJtAMS8gPZ – 12:00 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Not Chris Paul. Not Anthony Davis. Not even Jrue Holiday or David West agreed to give the franchise five full years.

But Zion Williamson did, similar to Brandon Ingram.

If you can’t see that something special is brewing in New Orleans, shame on you. https://t.co/qF3DQf9ORb pic.twitter.com/cmWImacbS4 – 11:30 AM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Locked On Pelicans is live! w/ @adaniels33

🏀 Narrative changing around the Pelicans

🏀 Zion Williamson totally locked in

🏀 How important was Willie Green changing the culture?

🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv

Watch on YouTube!

📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/5sUHMAe0Ki – 11:30 AM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Zion Williamson cements his commitment to New Orleans. ‘I’m not going to let the city down’

theathletic.com/3405242/2022/0… – 10:20 AM

Henry Abbott @TrueHoop

The 2018 draft–Luka, Trae, JJJ–radiates Bonus Wins. In a fantastic BRING IT IN, @dr_ilardi, @jshector, and @David Thorpe discuss the creation of Bonus Wins, and the insight this new stat, built on the brilliance of @taylor_snarr, offers basketball fans. https://t.co/NQe4Vxymz5 pic.twitter.com/Ht8HoGJmWs – 9:56 AM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

From @Callie Caplan:

How Greg St. Jean joined Luka Doncic, 3 other Mavs in Netflix’s ‘Hustle’ movie roles dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 9:30 AM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

In honor of 5,000k subscribers let’s have a LIVE episode of Locked On Pelicans tonight at 6 pm central!

Bring you Summer League and Zion extension questions, and your best trades to open a roster spot!

See you at 6!

https://t.co/lbvxxTIkCK pic.twitter.com/VlHLErkiiK – 9:04 AM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Locked On Pelicans is live! w/ @adaniels33

🏀 Narrative changing around the Pelicans

🏀 Zion Williamson totally locked in

🏀 How important was Willie Green changing the culture?

🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35

Watch on YouTube!

📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/dZcGY2Tg93 – 8:49 AM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

The narrative is changing around the New Orleans Pelicans and Zion Williamson w/ @adaniels33

https://t.co/BMvreJolk7 pic.twitter.com/bPFVkCR76i – 11:31 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

#Pelicans, Zion Williamson have plenty of reason to celebrate, as 2021 #NBA All-Star forward officially signs long-term extension in New Orleans on his 22nd birthday. Article: https://t.co/KwP8gGz6EZ pic.twitter.com/hQwIiILrhp – 10:50 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Kenny Lofton Jr. is the same height and weight as Zion Williamson.

Saying Chet will struggle in some matchups due to his weight is fair… but a dude who weighs the same as Aaron Donald and plays basketball the same way as Aaron Donald plays football is an outlier. – 7:56 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Dunc’d On Prime: Zion and Garland Extend, Catching Up on Every Deal w/ @Danny Leroux

Get 35% off the monthly price with our Mock Offseason Total Access Sale: https://t.co/XSgwN6kjka pic.twitter.com/BoAtIvUWot – 7:00 PM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux

Dunc’d On Prime: Zion and Garland Extend, Catching Up on Every Deal w/ @Nate Duncan

Get 35% off the monthly price with our Mock Offseason Total Access Sale: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/Fbo6SlJTwU – 5:00 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Zion Williamson’s five-year extension with the New Orleans Pelicans has no player option, Pelicans executive David Griffin says. – 4:43 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

Zion Williamson doesn’t have a player option in the 5th year of his rookie extension with the Pelicans, David Griffin just said. – 4:42 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

David Griffin says Zion Williamson’s five-year deal has no player option in the fifth year. – 4:42 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

No player option in the 5th year of the contract extension for Zion Williamson – 4:42 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

David Griffin says that Zion Williamson does not have a fifth year player option. It was a sign of how bought in he is. – 4:41 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

No player option on the 5th year of Zion Williamson’s new extension, David Griffin. – 4:41 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

David Griffin said Zion Williamson is making the same level of commitment to the Pelicans the same way that Brandon Ingram did. Waiting to see if that means no player option. – 4:41 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

David Griffin says Zion Williamson does not have a player option on this deal. It’s a straight five years. – 4:41 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

If you want to be excited about Zion and the Pelicans

Zion Williamson signs extension with the New Orleans Pelicans and the NBA better watch out!

https://t.co/lRd2avLmCO pic.twitter.com/veO4qn7dvo – 4:40 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Griff: “We’re really excited to see what the core of this group can do together.”

Willie Green says he feels like it could be “scary” for other teams when the team adds a healthy Zion to the lineup from last year. – 4:38 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Zion said the past year has been an “emotional roller coaster” because people were questioning whether he wanted to be in New Orleans and questioning his family when they were in public.

He said his focus was to stay positive and get healthy. – 4:38 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Zion Williamson says he found out he broke his foot on his birthday last year.

This year, he signs a five-year extension on his birthday. – 4:31 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Zion Williamson says last year on July 6 – his birthday – he found out be broke his foot.

Today on his birthday, he signs a five-year extension that can be worth up to $231 million. – 4:30 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Zion turned 22 today. He said he found out he broke his foot on his birthday last year. He thanks the Pelicans for believing in him. – 4:29 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

David Griffin says that by signing the extension Zion Williamson’s actions speak far louder than any words out there in the media – 4:25 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

The Pelicans have officially signed Zion Williamson to his extension. “Zion is an astounding 22-year old talent, who we believe is just scratching the surface of what he is capable of, both on and off the floor,” Pelicans EVP of basketball operations David Griffin said. – 4:23 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

“I’m locked in, baby.”

Zion Williamson has officially signed his contract extension with the Pelicans pic.twitter.com/3eEOi9uX38 – 4:20 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Zion Williamson signing his contract extension with the New Orleans Pelicans

Zion says he’s, “Locked in!” pic.twitter.com/8ivL7S6CNF – 4:19 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Zion Williamson signs his five-year extension.

“I’m locked in,” Zion says. pic.twitter.com/76N3lDLyoU – 4:19 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Zion signing his contract at Dryades YMCA pic.twitter.com/w3n00bLboW – 4:18 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Dunc’d On Prime: Zion and Garland Extend, Catching Up on Every Deal w/ @Danny Leroux

Get 35% off the monthly price with our Mock Offseason Total Access Sale: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/LBpRZF79Mb – 4:00 PM

NBA Central: Zion and Luka 🔥 (h/t @pelicansbyjake) pic.twitter.com/H5XfSqdS9b -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / July 9, 2022

The Quai 54, the biggest streetball tournament in the world, returns this weekend (July 9-10) to Paris with some great people. Slovenian star Luka Doncic has announced that he will be there. The leader of the Dallas Mavericks communicated on his social networks, wearing a “Quai 54” t-shirt, his intention to join the biggest streetball tournament on the planet. -via BasketNews / July 7, 2022

Trae Young led the NBA by creating 11.74 Bonus Wins last season. At a cost of just $8.36 million, he was arguably the NBA’s most underpaid player. MVP Nikola Jokic also did something incredible, creating almost as many Bonus Wins despite making nearly four times Trae’s salary. There’s a lot to notice from the first look at Bonus Wins: Bonus Wins are rare. In the whole NBA, only Jokic and Trae delivered more than 10 Bonus Wins. Only 16 players, including Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic, and Darius Garland, delivered as many as six. – It’s a lot easier for low-salaried players to create Bonus Wins. Most of the league leaders in Bonus Wins made under $10 million. – While the list of winning players includes guys of various ages, players who deliver lots of Bonus Wins are overwhelmingly young. Trae is 23. The average age of the league leaders in Bonus Wins is 26. -via TrueHoop / July 4, 2022

“We’ve got big-time players,” Alvarado said. “Zion is going to be coming back, so I’m pretty sure (defenses are) not worried about me. I’m going to be open. I have to knock (shots) down.” -via NBA.com / July 8, 2022

But the time away helped him regain his mental focus, as well as affirmed what he already knew: New Orleans was the place for him. On Wednesday he made a point of forcefully pushing back against those who doubted his desire to be a part of the Pelicans’ organization. “In the beginning of the season, I told the world, ‘If y’all ever want to know if I want to be here.’ Instead of asking me, the world just ran with narratives,” he said. “So when my family was going out in public on why we don’t like New Orleans, why we don’t want to be here when that’s not the case at all. I wasn’t able to play because my foot was broke. So that sucked. Every time I checked my phone, it was always negative. Even when you’re trying to make a positive of the situation, it was very tough.” -via The Athletic / July 7, 2022