ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Luka Doncic jokes he and Zion Williamson have the same 'bounce'

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vl8pC_0gaDmGP400

Clutch Points: According to Luka Doncic him and Zion Williamson apparently have the same “bounce” 😂 pic.twitter.com/nVtYwnhwo7

Source: Twitter @ClutchPointsApp

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Banchero is bullying the summer league in the same way Zion did. – 4:12 PM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

Having Zion Williamson next to him, Luka Doncic was asked about what he would borrow from the Pelicans forward’s arsenal.

The Mavs star gave an interesting answer 😆

basketnews.com/news-174957-lu…4:03 PM

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula

Sneakers from WNBA All-Star practice 👀👀

Jewell Loyd — her Kyrie Low 5s

Kahleah Copper — Adidas Trae 1s

Rhyne Howard — Jordan Zion 2

Skylar Diggins-Smith — Puma “Desert Sky” Blaze Court pic.twitter.com/7dAz8Rbna23:13 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PUbn1_0gaDmGP400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AKN5Y_0gaDmGP400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HEg0L_0gaDmGP400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uhdpN_0gaDmGP400

Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN

New podcast. Looking at important details in new contracts for Ja Morant, Zion Williamson, Bradley Beal & others plus a look at Donovan Mitchell’s future (w/@Tim MacMahon & @Tim Bontemps) spoti.fi/3yPHpye6:57 PM

Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA

Lowe Post podcast: Around the outskirts of the KD trade landscape: @BlakeMurphyODC on Raptors, @Andrew Lopez on Pelicans (plus Zion extension!), and @Tim MacMahon on the Rockets bright future:

Spotify: spoti.fi/3NPL0AL

Apple: apple.co/3RiJ9XX10:49 AM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Pistons 61, Blazers 57: end of third quarter. 15 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists for @Keon Johnson. 8 points, 3 rebounds for @Greg Brown. 7 points, 2 rebounds for Luka Garza. 6 points, 4 rebounds, 1 block for @jabari521. – 1:58 AM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Wait, did Luka Garza make All-Summer League last year or was that a fever dream I had? – 12:31 AM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

15 minutes from now!

In honor of 5,000k subscribers let’s have a LIVE episode of Locked On Pelicans tonight at 6 pm central!

Bring you Summer League and Zion extension questions, and your best trades to open a roster spot!

See you at 6!

https://t.co/lbvxxTZVui pic.twitter.com/kdBTRwle4B6:45 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

In honor of 5,000k subscribers let’s have a LIVE episode of Locked On Pelicans tonight at 6 pm central!

Bring you Summer League and Zion extension questions, and your best trades to open a roster spot!

See you at 6!

https://t.co/lbvxxTZVui pic.twitter.com/fL9SCdYsWa5:30 PM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

Luka Doncic is going to spend his next weekend in Paris.

The Slovenian star has found the perfect occasion for a visit to the City of Light 🇫🇷

basketnews.com/news-174862-lu…5:15 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Locked On Pelicans is live! w/ @adaniels33

🏀 Narrative changing around the Pelicans

🏀 Zion Williamson totally locked in

🏀 How important was Willie Green changing the culture?

🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35

Watch on YouTube!

📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/kqyqZ95BBw3:30 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

Listen to today’s episode of The Starting Lineup with @Frank Isola & @Mitch Lawrence on Pandora!

🏀 Zion signs new contract

📰 HEADLINES!

📞 @Jon Krawczynski joins the show

pandora.app.link/akU72h5vYmb2:35 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

In honor of 5,000k subscribers let’s have a LIVE episode of Locked On Pelicans tonight at 6 pm central!

Bring you Summer League and Zion extension questions, and your best trades to open a roster spot!

See you at 6!

https://t.co/lbvxxTZVui pic.twitter.com/MnZls2SKMz2:30 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Locked On Pelicans is live! w/ @adaniels33

🏀 Narrative changing around the Pelicans

🏀 Zion Williamson totally locked in

🏀 How important was Willie Green changing the culture?

🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35

Watch on YouTube!

📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/qdkBH0au3m12:59 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aoevG_0gaDmGP400

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

In honor of 5,000k subscribers let’s have a LIVE episode of Locked On Pelicans tonight at 6 pm central!

Bring you Summer League and Zion extension questions, and your best trades to open a roster spot!

See you at 6!

https://t.co/lbvxxTZVui pic.twitter.com/AJtAMS8gPZ12:00 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KJu8m_0gaDmGP400

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Not Chris Paul. Not Anthony Davis. Not even Jrue Holiday or David West agreed to give the franchise five full years.

But Zion Williamson did, similar to Brandon Ingram.

If you can’t see that something special is brewing in New Orleans, shame on you. https://t.co/qF3DQf9ORb pic.twitter.com/cmWImacbS411:30 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mvdFh_0gaDmGP400

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Locked On Pelicans is live! w/ @adaniels33

🏀 Narrative changing around the Pelicans

🏀 Zion Williamson totally locked in

🏀 How important was Willie Green changing the culture?

🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv

Watch on YouTube!

📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/5sUHMAe0Ki11:30 AM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Zion Williamson cements his commitment to New Orleans. ‘I’m not going to let the city down’

theathletic.com/3405242/2022/0…10:20 AM

Henry Abbott @TrueHoop

The 2018 draft–Luka, Trae, JJJ–radiates Bonus Wins. In a fantastic BRING IT IN, @dr_ilardi, @jshector, and @David Thorpe discuss the creation of Bonus Wins, and the insight this new stat, built on the brilliance of @taylor_snarr, offers basketball fans. https://t.co/NQe4Vxymz5 pic.twitter.com/Ht8HoGJmWs9:56 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKEpY_0gaDmGP400

Brad Townsend @townbrad

From @Callie Caplan:

How Greg St. Jean joined Luka Doncic, 3 other Mavs in Netflix’s ‘Hustle’ movie roles dallasnews.com/sports/maveric…9:30 AM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

In honor of 5,000k subscribers let’s have a LIVE episode of Locked On Pelicans tonight at 6 pm central!

Bring you Summer League and Zion extension questions, and your best trades to open a roster spot!

See you at 6!

https://t.co/lbvxxTIkCK pic.twitter.com/VlHLErkiiK9:04 AM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Locked On Pelicans is live! w/ @adaniels33

🏀 Narrative changing around the Pelicans

🏀 Zion Williamson totally locked in

🏀 How important was Willie Green changing the culture?

🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35

Watch on YouTube!

📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/dZcGY2Tg938:49 AM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

The narrative is changing around the New Orleans Pelicans and Zion Williamson w/ @adaniels33

https://t.co/BMvreJolk7 pic.twitter.com/bPFVkCR76i11:31 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

#Pelicans, Zion Williamson have plenty of reason to celebrate, as 2021 #NBA All-Star forward officially signs long-term extension in New Orleans on his 22nd birthday. Article: https://t.co/KwP8gGz6EZ pic.twitter.com/hQwIiILrhp10:50 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40NbR4_0gaDmGP400

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Kenny Lofton Jr. is the same height and weight as Zion Williamson.

Saying Chet will struggle in some matchups due to his weight is fair… but a dude who weighs the same as Aaron Donald and plays basketball the same way as Aaron Donald plays football is an outlier. – 7:56 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Dunc’d On Prime: Zion and Garland Extend, Catching Up on Every Deal w/ @Danny Leroux

Get 35% off the monthly price with our Mock Offseason Total Access Sale: https://t.co/XSgwN6kjka pic.twitter.com/BoAtIvUWot7:00 PM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux

Dunc’d On Prime: Zion and Garland Extend, Catching Up on Every Deal w/ @Nate Duncan

Get 35% off the monthly price with our Mock Offseason Total Access Sale: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/Fbo6SlJTwU5:00 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xR0cv_0gaDmGP400

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Zion Williamson’s five-year extension with the New Orleans Pelicans has no player option, Pelicans executive David Griffin says. – 4:43 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

Zion Williamson doesn’t have a player option in the 5th year of his rookie extension with the Pelicans, David Griffin just said. – 4:42 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

David Griffin says Zion Williamson’s five-year deal has no player option in the fifth year. – 4:42 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

No player option in the 5th year of the contract extension for Zion Williamson – 4:42 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

David Griffin says that Zion Williamson does not have a fifth year player option. It was a sign of how bought in he is. – 4:41 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

No player option on the 5th year of Zion Williamson’s new extension, David Griffin. – 4:41 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

David Griffin said Zion Williamson is making the same level of commitment to the Pelicans the same way that Brandon Ingram did. Waiting to see if that means no player option. – 4:41 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

David Griffin says Zion Williamson does not have a player option on this deal. It’s a straight five years. – 4:41 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

If you want to be excited about Zion and the Pelicans

Zion Williamson signs extension with the New Orleans Pelicans and the NBA better watch out!

https://t.co/lRd2avLmCO pic.twitter.com/veO4qn7dvo4:40 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RnTcv_0gaDmGP400

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Griff: “We’re really excited to see what the core of this group can do together.”

Willie Green says he feels like it could be “scary” for other teams when the team adds a healthy Zion to the lineup from last year. – 4:38 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Zion said the past year has been an “emotional roller coaster” because people were questioning whether he wanted to be in New Orleans and questioning his family when they were in public.

He said his focus was to stay positive and get healthy. – 4:38 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Zion Williamson says he found out he broke his foot on his birthday last year.

This year, he signs a five-year extension on his birthday. – 4:31 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Zion Williamson says last year on July 6 – his birthday – he found out be broke his foot.

Today on his birthday, he signs a five-year extension that can be worth up to $231 million. – 4:30 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Zion turned 22 today. He said he found out he broke his foot on his birthday last year. He thanks the Pelicans for believing in him. – 4:29 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

David Griffin says that by signing the extension Zion Williamson’s actions speak far louder than any words out there in the media – 4:25 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

The Pelicans have officially signed Zion Williamson to his extension. “Zion is an astounding 22-year old talent, who we believe is just scratching the surface of what he is capable of, both on and off the floor,” Pelicans EVP of basketball operations David Griffin said. – 4:23 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

“I’m locked in, baby.”

Zion Williamson has officially signed his contract extension with the Pelicans pic.twitter.com/3eEOi9uX384:20 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41vQvq_0gaDmGP400

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Zion Williamson signing his contract extension with the New Orleans Pelicans

Zion says he’s, “Locked in!” pic.twitter.com/8ivL7S6CNF4:19 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vt1Zn_0gaDmGP400

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Zion Williamson signs his five-year extension.

“I’m locked in,” Zion says. pic.twitter.com/76N3lDLyoU4:19 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sQqdH_0gaDmGP400

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Zion signing his contract at Dryades YMCA pic.twitter.com/w3n00bLboW4:18 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y813J_0gaDmGP400

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Dunc’d On Prime: Zion and Garland Extend, Catching Up on Every Deal w/ @Danny Leroux

Get 35% off the monthly price with our Mock Offseason Total Access Sale: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/LBpRZF79Mb4:00 PM

NBA Central: Zion and Luka 🔥 (h/t @pelicansbyjake) pic.twitter.com/H5XfSqdS9b -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / July 9, 2022

The Quai 54, the biggest streetball tournament in the world, returns this weekend (July 9-10) to Paris with some great people. Slovenian star Luka Doncic has announced that he will be there. The leader of the Dallas Mavericks communicated on his social networks, wearing a “Quai 54” t-shirt, his intention to join the biggest streetball tournament on the planet. -via BasketNews / July 7, 2022

Trae Young led the NBA by creating 11.74 Bonus Wins last season. At a cost of just $8.36 million, he was arguably the NBA’s most underpaid player. MVP Nikola Jokic also did something incredible, creating almost as many Bonus Wins despite making nearly four times Trae’s salary. There’s a lot to notice from the first look at Bonus Wins: Bonus Wins are rare. In the whole NBA, only Jokic and Trae delivered more than 10 Bonus Wins. Only 16 players, including Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic, and Darius Garland, delivered as many as six. – It’s a lot easier for low-salaried players to create Bonus Wins. Most of the league leaders in Bonus Wins made under $10 million. – While the list of winning players includes guys of various ages, players who deliver lots of Bonus Wins are overwhelmingly young. Trae is 23. The average age of the league leaders in Bonus Wins is 26. -via TrueHoop / July 4, 2022

“We’ve got big-time players,” Alvarado said. “Zion is going to be coming back, so I’m pretty sure (defenses are) not worried about me. I’m going to be open. I have to knock (shots) down.” -via NBA.com / July 8, 2022

But the time away helped him regain his mental focus, as well as affirmed what he already knew: New Orleans was the place for him. On Wednesday he made a point of forcefully pushing back against those who doubted his desire to be a part of the Pelicans’ organization. “In the beginning of the season, I told the world, ‘If y’all ever want to know if I want to be here.’ Instead of asking me, the world just ran with narratives,” he said. “So when my family was going out in public on why we don’t like New Orleans, why we don’t want to be here when that’s not the case at all. I wasn’t able to play because my foot was broke. So that sucked. Every time I checked my phone, it was always negative. Even when you’re trying to make a positive of the situation, it was very tough.” -via The Athletic / July 7, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Andre Iguodala Revealed Some NBA Players Are Still Mad At Kevin Garnett: "There's A Guy That I Know Who Said, 'If I See KG In A Supermarket And I'm 85 Year Old? I'm Swinging On Him'."

Kevin Garnett is one of the greatest power forwards ever to play in the NBA, with an impressive resume that is highlighted by a championship with the Celtics in 2008 and an MVP award in 2004. While KG is remembered for his great play on the court, he was also one of the more vicious trash talkers around.
NBA
The Spun

Mark Cuban Has Blunt Response To Losing Jalen Brunson To Knicks

Once free agency officially opened, Jalen Brunson signed a four-year contract with the Knicks. Of course, this was a tough pill to swallow for the Mavericks. It was reported that Dallas was "frustrated" that reports of Brunson leaving for New York came out prior to its scheduled conversations with the Villanova product.
DALLAS, TX
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Fires Back At Stephen Curry Mocking His Golfing Abilities: "He Is The 3rd Best Shooter In His Own Family So He Doesn't Have Much Room To Talk.”

Charles Barkley might have been one of the best players of his generation, but currently, he is known for his appearances on the show 'NBA on TNT', where he is an analyst. While Barkley has often been the most unfiltered member of the show, it is no secret that Chuck sometimes makes the most awful predictions ever. Given his history with predictions, it was no surprise to see that his 2022 NBA predictions fell flat.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Zion Williamson
Person
Luka Garza
Person
Brandon Ingram
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Willie Green
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Donovan Mitchell
fadeawayworld.net

Tim Duncan Had A Hilarious Response To Gregg Popovich Telling Spurs Players That If They Missed A Free Throw They Would Have To Buy Him A Car: "What Color Do You Want?"

Tim Duncan is the greatest power forward in the history of the NBA, but his name doesn't get mentioned a lot in many of the conversations about the greatest of all time. This is thanks, in large part, to his personality, with the San Antonio Spurs superstar keeping a low profile during his playing career and carrying that forward into his retirement.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fadeawayworld.net

John Wall On Playing With Paul George And Kawhi Leonard: "You Tell Me The 3rd Best Player Is Gonna Have To Guard Me Every Night? Good Luck."

The Los Angeles Clippers have been threatening to make a serious run for the NBA title since they acquired Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, but they have often been hampered by injuries. They got to the Western Conference Finals during the 2020-21 season but were unable to go further after an injury to Kawhi Leonard that also kept him from playing last season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba All Star#Clutch Points#Basketnews#Mavs#Kahleah Copper#Lowe Post#Raptors#Rockets
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to Richard Jefferson news

Former NBA forward Richard Jefferson has done just about everything when it comes to the game of basketball, playing on eight teams over his 17-year NBA career. He has been working with ESPN as an analyst since 2019. Now, he will experience yet another role in the game: Officiating. Jefferson...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Luka Doncic Not Satisfied With Dallas Mavericks Offseason So Far: "I Hope The Mavericks Front Office Have Options To Make New Additions"

Luka Doncic is the kind of superstar that every front office dreams to have the opportunity of drafting. The reason teams like the Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic, etc. have been tanking is to have the opportunity to draft a player like Doncic, an instantly generational star that changes the franchise fortunes instantly.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
WNBA
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Netflix
Yardbarker

Trae Young’s expectations for Atlanta Hawks with Dejounte Murray

A new era in Hawks basketball will begin in October. Trae Young was drafted four years ago and completely changed the landscape in Atlanta. He quickly became the team’s best player as ownership put their time and money behind the young superstar. Travis Schlenk went out two offseasons ago and acquired Danilo Gallinari, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and a few other role players to give Young a real shot at the postseason.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

128K+
Followers
172K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy