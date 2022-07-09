ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

De Tullio, Clark Score Mid-Ohio Victories

By Staff Report
speedsport.com
 2 days ago

LEXINGTON, Ohio – The USF Juniors Presented by Cooper Tires series wrapped up its Cooper Tires Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio weekend, with a doubleheader on Saturday. Alessandro De Tullio scored his fourth victory for VRD Racing, while Canadian Mac Clark gave himself a cushion in his quest to win a scholarship...

www.speedsport.com

Comments / 0

Related
HoosiersNow

Four Hoosiers to Play in Dizzy Runs Pro-Am

During the COVID-19 pandemic, it was often difficult for current NBA guard Kyle Guy and former Harlem Globetrotter Derick Grant to find a gym to play basketball. It made them recognize the things they took for granted before events were shut down, and it motivated them to give back to the Indianapolis community. When restrictions were lifted, Guy and Grant pondered a way to make this possible.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
On3.com

Kentucky Football Single-Game Tickets on Sale Today

Today is an important day across the Commonwealth. Single-game tickets for every game of the 2022 Kentucky football season are on sale right now. There are eight games on the schedule at Kroger Field this fall. Ticket prices range from $25 to $115, depending on the opponent. There’s one ticket in particular you can’t waste time to buy, and I’m not talking about the season finale Governor’s Cup victory over Louisville.
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

KSR Today: Kentucky Sports Radio's summer road trip hits Gettysburg

Good morning from downtown Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, the first stop on KSR’s annual summer road trip. Yesterday, Matt Jones, Ryan Lemond, Shannon The Dude and I loaded up the car and made the long drive from Lexington to Pennsylvania for five days of shows here in the Keystone State. We begin today in historic Gettysburg where in 1863 Abraham Lincoln delivered his Gettysburg Address at the dedication of the National Cemetery during the American Civil War. “Fourscore and seven years ago our fathers brought forth, on this continent, a new nation, conceived in liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal,” Lincoln said at the site of one of the war’s decisive battles. Today, we will visit the site to learn more about Gettysburg and its place in American history; but first, Kentucky Sports Radio will be live from downtown from 10 AM to noon.
GETTYSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy