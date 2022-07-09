De Tullio, Clark Score Mid-Ohio Victories

Good morning from downtown Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, the first stop on KSR’s annual summer road trip. Yesterday, Matt Jones, Ryan Lemond, Shannon The Dude and I loaded up the car and made the long drive from Lexington to Pennsylvania for five days of shows here in the Keystone State. We begin today in historic Gettysburg where in 1863 Abraham Lincoln delivered his Gettysburg Address at the dedication of the National Cemetery during the American Civil War. “Fourscore and seven years ago our fathers brought forth, on this continent, a new nation, conceived in liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal,” Lincoln said at the site of one of the war’s decisive battles. Today, we will visit the site to learn more about Gettysburg and its place in American history; but first, Kentucky Sports Radio will be live from downtown from 10 AM to noon.

