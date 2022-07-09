ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Finding their lane in Legos: Locals gather for Block City Lego Building Day

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — People from all over Chicagoland gathered in Bronzeville Saturday morning to partake in building a city completely out of Legos. Over 1,000 people gathered at the Illinois Institute of technology where partakers in...

letsbeardown.com

VIDEO: THE LINE FOR THE TASTE FESTIVAL IN CHICAGO IS GETTING ABSURD...

The Taste of Chicago is the world's largest food festival, held for five days in July in Chicago, Illinois in Grant Park. The event is also the largest festival in Chicago. Non-food-related events include live music on multiple stages, including the Petrillo Music Shell, pavilions, and performances. However, the main events are clearly food-related...
CHICAGO, IL
Red Tricycle Chicago

8 Airbnb Rentals for Chicago Families with Epic Pools

No need to book family vacations to far-away destinations this summer, because this is the time of year we live for as Chicagoans. The temps are perfection, the activities are aplenty and the landscape is gorgeous. If you’d like an escape from your own four walls, turn to Airbnb. From high-rises in Chicago to mini road trips to farmhouses with chickens, you can snag an Airbnb rental that features a pool and fun family-focused amenities.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

$500 Monthly Cash Payments to Over 3,500 Households with Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot

Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and Department of Family and Support Services (DFSS) Commissioner Brandie Knazze announced today that the first cash payments have been distributed to Chicago households through the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot (CRCP), the $31.5 million monthly cash assistance program to benefit low-income Chicago residents and families who have faced disproportionate economic hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Another Chicago weekend of violence downtown: 'Everyone in the community is extremely distressed'

CHICAGO - A string of shootings in and near downtown Chicago over the weekend has one neighborhood organization complaining about the "casual violence." "I’ve lived here for 26 years and never imagined that we’d be dealing with this level of serious crime. Something has to change," Brian Israel, president of the River North Residents Association, wrote Monday in an email to the Sun-Times.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagoonthecheap.com

Free Kemps Moose Tracks Ice Cream

Enjoying cool and creamy ice cream is a summertime essential and Kemps Ice Cream just made the experience a little sweeter. 10,000 scoops of Kemps Moose Tracks Ice Cream will be served up to help raise money for the Greater Chicago Food Depository on July 26, 2022. In the ultimate...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Pritzker says Highland Park parade shooting has not received more attention than ongoing Chicago violence

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is addressing concerns that more attention was paid to the Highland Park parade shooting than the ongoing violence in Chicago's neighborhoods. Sunday morning on CNN's "State of the Union," Pritzker said he is not giving more attention to one than the other. "In fact, much of what we've done in our budget over the last six months for this current fiscal year is to put money into programs that serve Black and Brown communities throughout Chicago and the rest of the state, particularly communities where there has been a high degree of violence. And I have been to and spent time with the communities and fmailies that have been affected by gun violence on the South Side of Chicago, West Side of Chicago," Pritzker said. Pritzker also called for more stringent red flag laws and a national ban on assault weapons. 
CHICAGO, IL
westsuburbanliving.net

The New... and Greatly Improved Cantigny

It is a seemingly odd juxtaposition, the grit and valor of war showcased amid sensational gardens that offer peace and serenity. Nicely sequestered from neighborhoods and traffic, pastoral Cantigny Park is a place unlike any other. It got more so, thanks to a nearly completed $60 million renovation. The park’s...
CHICAGO, IL
Mashed

Is The Bear Chef Carmen Berzatto Based On A Real Character?

If you've ever worked in the food industry, you'll feel strongly connected to FX's new show "The Bear," which follows chef Carmen Berzatto as he takes over his brother's restaurant, The Original Beef of Chicago. Carmen Berzatto, played by Jeremy Allan White, inherits the restaurant after his brother's death. The character spent his career in top restaurants, even earning a James Beard award. So, when he finds himself in this chaotic world of a gritty urban kitchen, it's a bit of a culture shock. He has to deal with staff members who are set in their ways and have little respect for the way an organized fine-dining kitchen is run. The clash of personalities in "The Bear" blends to increase the level of usual chaos of a restaurant kitchen.
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Couple spotted alleged Highland Park shooter’s car, alerted police with help of ABC7 Facebook page

CHICAGO (WLS) — A couple spotted the suspected Highland Park parade shooter’s car while he was on the run with the help of ABC7’s Facebook page. A Waukegan man, who did not want to be identified, was driving with his father-in-law and fiancée that Monday, returning from a hiking trip in Wisconsin, when they spotted Robert “Bobby” Crimo III’s vehicle on the southbound U.S. 41 near Wadsworth.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Long lines form for Taste of Chicago, but it was worth it for couple who got engaged there

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People apparently couldn't wait to get into the Taste of Chicago on Saturday. After changing things up for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the iconic food festival with a history dating back 42 years has returned to Grant Park. The crowds have returned too. Video taken Saturday afternoon showed long, slow-moving lines to get into the festival. Some people on social media said they waited over an hour to get in. But the wait was worth it for many – in particular one young couple. Our photographer Sam Vega caught the moment Brandon Jasso popped the question to his longtime girlfriend, Amanda Torres, with Buckingham Fountain as the backdrop. The two said they come to the Taste every year together, so it was a natural place for their proposal. For a full list of vendors, and a music and Summerdance schedule for the Taste, follow this link.
CHICAGO, IL

