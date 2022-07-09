ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

LA County Gas Prices Drop For 25th Straight Day

By City News Service
NBC Los Angeles
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in LA County dropped Saturday for the 25th consecutive day and 26th time in 27 days, decreasing 2.7 cents to $6.175. The average price has dropped 28.5 cents over the past 27 days, including 3.4 cents Friday, according to...

HeySoCal

Gas price slide continues in LA, Orange counties

ORANGE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

List: Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat in LA

Hungry? Yelp released its list of the top 100 places to eat in Los Angeles and the San Fernando Valley Monday, highlighting not only local favorites, but also hidden gems and spots tucked away in strip malls that they guarantee will keep you coming back. The list includes French bakeries,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

‘Yellowstone’ actress Q’orianka Kilcher charged in L.A. with workers’ compensation fraud

Actress Q’orianka Kilcher has been charged in Los Angeles County with workers’ compensation fraud, officials announced Monday. “An investigation by the California Department of Insurance found Kilcher allegedly broke the law in collecting over $90,000 in disability benefits,” according to a news release from the agency. Though California law prohibits workers from misrepresenting injuries to […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KPBS

Health officials urge caution as LA County inches towards mask mandate

As Los Angeles County inches towards a possible return to an indoor masking mandate, San Diego health officials are urging similar caution. And as San Diego struggles with yet another spike in coronavirus cases, another virus has also been catching the attention of health officials in recent months. According to CDC, there have been over 750 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the U.S., with over 130 of those in California. Plus, the true-crime mystery of the 2011 death of Rebecca Zahau in Coronado took another turn late last week. The Zahau family dropped its lawsuit requesting unreleased documents about the case from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. Instead, family members say they are now preparing to formally request the Medical Examiner to reclassify the death of 32-year old Zahau from suicide to homicide or undetermined. Also, people who’ve served time in prison often face big obstacles when they get out. But there are several programs in San Diego County that aim to help make that transition easier. Then, the suicide crisis among military veterans is a well-documented and deeply complicated phenomenon. This same issue among active duty servicemen, however, is increasing at an alarming rate in recent years. Finally, the KPBS podcast Port of Entry is back with new episodes. This time with a series of stories on how the border can change minds.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
theavtimes.com

Backpacks to be distributed to L.A. County Students

Up to 33,000 backpacks filled with school supplies will be handed out free of charge to Los Angeles County students from kindergarten through college this month and next, according to an announcement by L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise. It’s the third year the two health plans have...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Fatal Crash Reported on 710 Freeway in Long Beach

A fatal traffic crash occurred Monday on the northbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in Long Beach. The crash was reported about 5:30 a.m. at Willow Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. Two left lanes of the northbound freeway were blocked due to the investigation into the fatality, Caltrans reported.
