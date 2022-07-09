Finding their lane in Legos: Locals gather for Block City Lego Building Day

CHICAGO — People from all over Chicagoland gathered in Bronzeville Saturday morning to partake in building a city completely out of Legos.

Over 1,000 people gathered at the Illinois Institute of technology where partakers in Block City Lego Building Day could sign up for one of two time slots to build whatever they want.

“He’s building the Washington monument and he’s building a Minecraft character,” said 10-year-old Wesley Wyatt about his friends, Jimmy and Ethan, at the event.

According to the founder of the event, Alicia Bunton, Block City Lego Building Day has been going on for about a decade now and she said she is just happy to be able to provide an event for the community where everyone can come out and enjoy building with Legos.

“I’ve got like 70,000 Legos and alumni, community members and everyone is invited to come out,” said Bunton. “Come out, build and put your contribution to our make-believe city on the mat in the middle of Crowne Hall.”

