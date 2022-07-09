ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Finding their lane in Legos: Locals gather for Block City Lego Building Day

By Sean Lewis, Eli Ong
WGN News
WGN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14KEmk_0gaDlP8a00

CHICAGO — People from all over Chicagoland gathered in Bronzeville Saturday morning to partake in building a city completely out of Legos.

Over 1,000 people gathered at the Illinois Institute of technology where partakers in Block City Lego Building Day could sign up for one of two time slots to build whatever they want.

“He’s building the Washington monument and he’s building a Minecraft character,” said 10-year-old Wesley Wyatt about his friends, Jimmy and Ethan, at the event.

According to the founder of the event, Alicia Bunton, Block City Lego Building Day has been going on for about a decade now and she said she is just happy to be able to provide an event for the community where everyone can come out and enjoy building with Legos.

“I’ve got like 70,000 Legos and alumni, community members and everyone is invited to come out,” said Bunton. “Come out, build and put your contribution to our make-believe city on the mat in the middle of Crowne Hall.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

Miniature therapy horses come to Highland Park Library

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — A pair of specially-trained furry friends greeted visitors at the Highland Park Library Monday afternoon. Poppy and Winnie, miniature therapy horses from the Mane in Heaven Organization, were on hand to offer their hooves to help anyone experiencing anxiety, stress or trauma as a result of the 4th of July shooting […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
letsbeardown.com

VIDEO: THE LINE FOR THE TASTE FESTIVAL IN CHICAGO IS GETTING ABSURD...

The Taste of Chicago is the world's largest food festival, held for five days in July in Chicago, Illinois in Grant Park. The event is also the largest festival in Chicago. Non-food-related events include live music on multiple stages, including the Petrillo Music Shell, pavilions, and performances. However, the main events are clearly food-related...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago giving away 5,000 bikes to eligible residents — how to apply

CHICAGO - In an effort to make riding a bicycle more safe and affordable, the city of Chicago is giving away thousands of bikes to eligible residents. The bike distribution program will give away 5,000 bikes — including safety and maintenance equipment — over the next four years to residents who qualify by age and income.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Taste of Chicago organizers feed people at homeless shelters across the city

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Taste of Chicago organizers made sure no one went hungry this weekend. Sunday the festival set up a designated area to give free food to people living at homeless shelters across the city. The event was a collaboration with the organization Taste for the Homeless, which has dedicated itself to feeding people in need across Chicago. Founder Michael Airhard said this is something he wanted to do for years after attending Taste years ago and seeing vendors throwing away food in front of people who had nothing to eat. Chance the Rapper's organization Social Works also helped organize the event. They hope to make it even bigger next year. 
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Chicago Defender

$500 Monthly Cash Payments to Over 3,500 Households with Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot

Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and Department of Family and Support Services (DFSS) Commissioner Brandie Knazze announced today that the first cash payments have been distributed to Chicago households through the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot (CRCP), the $31.5 million monthly cash assistance program to benefit low-income Chicago residents and families who have faced disproportionate economic hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CHICAGO, IL
Red Tricycle Chicago

8 Airbnb Rentals for Chicago Families with Epic Pools

No need to book family vacations to far-away destinations this summer, because this is the time of year we live for as Chicagoans. The temps are perfection, the activities are aplenty and the landscape is gorgeous. If you’d like an escape from your own four walls, turn to Airbnb. From high-rises in Chicago to mini road trips to farmhouses with chickens, you can snag an Airbnb rental that features a pool and fun family-focused amenities.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legos#The Illinois Institute#Nexstar Media Inc#Wgn Tv
Northwest Indiana Business Magazine

Ivy Tech Lake County launching School of Entrepreneurship

Ivy Tech Community College’s Lake County campus is offering an avenue for someone to learn what it takes to run a business. The college is launching its School of Entrepreneurship in Lake County with the first classes starting with its fall semester, which begins Aug. 22. The Lake County campus joins other select Ivy Tech campuses around the state, which house the Garatoni School of Entrepreneurship & Innovation, in partnership with Regional Innovation and Startup Education (R.I.S.E.), to provide an entrepreneur certificate in two semesters.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
Q985

Brookfield Zoo in Chicago Under Lockdown Due to Potential Threat

UPDATE: 8:16 pm - Brookfield Zoo now reporting that everyone has now safely exited the zoo and another update will be coming soon about what happened. Brookfield Zoo, Facebook[/caption]UPDATE: Police are now sweeping the zoo searching for problems. Brookfield Zoo, Facebook[/caption]ORIGINAL STORY: This was just shared by Brookfield Zoo on...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Highland Park family recalls 4th of July parade shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — One week after the Highland Park 4th of July parade shooting, the Emalfarb family are still coming to grips with the aftermath of the tragic day. The Emalfarbs were one of many families camped out on Central Avenue and were quickly caught up in the chaos when the shooting started. “The […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lego
News Break
Politics
fox32chicago.com

Another Chicago weekend of violence downtown: 'Everyone in the community is extremely distressed'

CHICAGO - A string of shootings in and near downtown Chicago over the weekend has one neighborhood organization complaining about the "casual violence." "I’ve lived here for 26 years and never imagined that we’d be dealing with this level of serious crime. Something has to change," Brian Israel, president of the River North Residents Association, wrote Monday in an email to the Sun-Times.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagoonthecheap.com

Free Kemps Moose Tracks Ice Cream

Enjoying cool and creamy ice cream is a summertime essential and Kemps Ice Cream just made the experience a little sweeter. 10,000 scoops of Kemps Moose Tracks Ice Cream will be served up to help raise money for the Greater Chicago Food Depository on July 26, 2022. In the ultimate...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Hundreds attend rally in support of Highland Park community

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Hundreds rallied in Highland Park Saturday to show support for the community and call for better gun reform laws. Organizers for the event said they wanted to create a space for people to cope with Monday’s parade shooting as well as turn hurt into hope and anger into action. “It’s a […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
westsuburbanliving.net

The New... and Greatly Improved Cantigny

It is a seemingly odd juxtaposition, the grit and valor of war showcased amid sensational gardens that offer peace and serenity. Nicely sequestered from neighborhoods and traffic, pastoral Cantigny Park is a place unlike any other. It got more so, thanks to a nearly completed $60 million renovation. The park’s...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Streets, businesses surrounding Highland Park parade route reopen

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. – A show of support and solidarity are planned Monday morning as Highland Park marks one week since the tragic parade shooting. Streets and businesses surrounding the site of the deadly shooting in reopened Sunday morning. Sunday was the first-time businesses along the Fourth of July parade route could reopen. Seven people […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WGN News

WGN News

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy