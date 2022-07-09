ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun City, AZ

Sun Cities new COVID cases see decrease

Sun City West Independent
 2 days ago
The Arizona Department of Health Services is now reporting the number of new cases by ZIP code in the last month through July 8. The ADHS website switched from daily to weekly reporting of COVID cases starting March 23. These reports will show the comparison for the current reporting week against the previous week.

Here are the number of COVID-19 case numbers since the last month for ZIP codes that include the Sun Cities and some surrounding areas, according to the ADHS. Arizona health officials said more than 90% of cases were mapped to the address of the patient’s residence:

Sun Cities totals

  • June 25-July 1 -- 531
  • July 2-8 -- 511

DECREASE (20): 3%

85351 (Sun City)

  • June 25-July 1 -- 204
  • July 2-8 -- 204

STEADY (0): less than 0%

85373 (Sun City, some Peoria and Surprise)

  • June 25-July 1 -- 123
  • July 2-8 -- 124

INCREASE 1): Less than 1%

85375 (Sun City West)

  • June 25-July 1 -- 204
  • July 2-8 -- 183

DECREASE (21): 11%

To see full numbers across the state, click here.

Sun City West Independent

Sun City West, AZ
ABOUT

A news site dedicated to Sun City West, Arizona, and coverage of the people and issues in the retirement community outside Phoenix.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/sun-city-west-independent/

