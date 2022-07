GREENSBORO, N.C. — The mother of the woman killed by two dogs at a Greensboro home Thursday said she had concerns about the two dogs before her death. "Whoever the owner is, they need to come forward because they say they love my daughter. This is not showing love for her right now," said Helen Harris, the mother of Trena Peed. "I understand it was not intentional but I just talked to my daughter on Tuesday and I told her you need to get (those) dogs out of your house."

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO