Alexandria, LA

Stop the Violence Alexandria continues to work with Alexandria youth

By Alex Orenczuk
kalb.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Friday, July 8, the Stop the Violence Alexandria Chapter is hosted another event at the Hayward Center on Loblolly Lane. The Stop the Violence program aims to keep kids out of trouble, which is why every child who registers for the program must show their grades,...

www.kalb.com

kalb.com

Harry Hayes announces candidacy for Alexandria Mayor

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Lifelong Alexandria resident Harry Hayes has announced his candidacy for Alexandria mayor. Hayes made that announcement official in a Facebook video, and News Channel 5 was able to confirm the campaign run. WATCH HAYES’ OFFICIAL FACEBOOK VIDEO HERE. Hayes is currently a teacher at Peabody...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Whataburger #2 comes to Natchitoches!

It’s official!!! Whataburger #2 is coming to Natchitoches. It will be located at the corner of Highway 6 and I-49 next the the I-Hop located at near interstate 49. Whataburger is an American privately held, regional fast food restaurant chain, headquartered and based in San Antonio, Texas, that specializes in hamburgers. The company, founded by Harmon Dobson and Paul Burton, opened its first restaurant in Corpus Christi, Texas, in 1950.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

Pro-choice protest in downtown Alexandria

Many protesters equipped with signs attended the "We Won’t Go Back" protest in Alexandria. New RPSB program will financially help anyone with a college degree become a teacher. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A growing crisis is taking place in school systems across the country as there are not...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

AEX grants approval for negotiations for new Interim Executive Director

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - After almost four years as executive director of the England Authority, Sandra McQuain has resigned. “We appreciate Mrs. McQuain’s work here at the England Authority, and we wish her well as she pursues other opportunities,” said England Authority Board of Commissioners Chair Robbyn Cooper.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
avoyellestoday.com

Elbert Winn, Bunkie native

WINN, Elbert Theodore Elbert Theodore Winn was born in Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana on September 13, 1932 to the late Carrie Sanders Merrick. Growing up in New Orleans, he attended Albert Wicker Elementary School and Joseph S. Clark Senior High School. He graduated from Dillard University in 1956 with a Bachelor's degree in Sociology and Physical Education. In his early career, Elbert traveled between the Midwest, Great Lakes, and New Orleans with athletics and the YMCA. He later transitioned to government agencies working for the Social Security Administration and Housing and Urban Development. Elbert later leveraged his real estate experience to launch Winn and Winn Enterprises. He was a member of Kappa Alpha Psi, Inc. Dallas Alumni Chapter and had been a volunteer with the YMCA, Greenhill School Parent Association and Booster Club. He was preceded in death by his former wife, Aldonia Chapital Belton. He is survived by his children, Valaida B. Winn, Donna-Marie Winn (Cedric Taylor), Elbert Ikoyi Winn; his bonus son, Theron Borders (Krista); and his former wives, Joan Tarpley Winn and Rosalind Borders Winn. Left to cherish his memories are his siblings, Yancy Merrick, Jr. (Ursula), Willietta Merrick Gilbert (Roland), Jackie Merrick (Louise), Dennis Merrick, and Delaney Merrick Smith (Joseph). He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, friends, longtime neighbors, The Richardson Family, and a dedicated caregiver, Everine Simpson. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Hamilton Park United Methodist Church, 11881 Schroeder Rd., Dallas, TX 75243. Private interment to follow. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, anyone attending the service must wear a face mask and is strongly encouraged to be vaccinated. Arrangements entrusted to Black and Clark Funeral Home 2517 E. Illinois Ave., Dallas, TX 75216.
BUNKIE, LA
cenlanow.com

Saturday shooting leaves 1 dead in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) — Alexandria police are investigating a shooting early Saturday morning that left a 29-year-old man dead. Deontay Gibson, 29, was found fatally shot around 4 a.m. while officers were investigating a shots-fired call in the area of Hope and Orchard streets. No suspects have been identified at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Lake Charles American Press

DeRidder mayor and council sworn in

DeRidder Mayor Misty Clanton took her oath of office for her second term Friday morning at a ceremony held at the DeRidder High School auditorium. “Today marks a new chapter for our city,” Clanton declared in a social media post following the ceremony. She was joined in the ceremony...
DERIDDER, LA
kalb.com

Experts discuss tips on reviewing financial plans

While most sports are out for the summer, a group of athletes of all ages are still competing locally in one of the most heart-pounding sports in the country. Alena Noakes has new developments from England Airpark, where an interim executive director has stepped in, taking the place of Executive Director Sandra McQuain, who served in the position since 2018.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two From Louisiana Killed in Crash on LA 182, Both Unrestrained

Two From Louisiana Killed in Crash on LA 182, Both Unrestrained. Louisiana – On July 9, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers from LSP Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 182 near Nap Lane in St. Landry Parish at 10:30 p.m. on July 8, 2022. Krisalyn Thomas, 19, and Joseph Chevis, 56, both of Opelousas, Louisiana, were killed in the crash.
OPELOUSAS, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria fire at 1610 Jackson Street

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A fire broke out at a two-story building at 1610 Jackson Street in Alexandria on July 6, 2022. The Alexandria Fire Department said they responded to the fire around 7:24 a.m. and successfully put it out. No injuries were reported.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Mansura man sentenced for 2019 New Beginnings nightclub shooting

LSUA athletic director wants every student-athlete to walk away with a degree and a ring. LSUA's athletics director wants championships but his desire to increase the graduation rate is just as big as hanging plaques. Trial continued for man charged in Feb. 2017 deadly shooting at Chi-Town Gas & Grocery.
MANSURA, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

NPD seeks information about home hit by bullets on Woodyard Drive

A resident in the 600 block of Woodyard Drive called the Natchitoches Police Department on July 5 to report that she’d heard glass breaking in her home around 1 am. Officers were dispatched and they discovered her home was hit by several bullets. The scene was processed by investigators. Evidence was collected and will be processed further.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

AFD responds to 18-wheeler on fire on I-49

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on Friday afternoon on I-49 near the Elliot downtown exit. AFD arrived at the scene and found heavy fire and smoke coming from an 18-wheeler. The fire was put out and no injuries have been reported.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

APD investigating Saturday morning homicide

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Police are investigating a shooting in the area of Hope and Orchard streets that took the life of 29-year-old Deontay Gibson, on July 9, 2022. Officers responded to a report of shots fired at around 3:45 a.m. While responding to the first call, a second...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Fire on Houston Street in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A fire broke out at a home on Houston Street in Alexandria on July 5, 2022. The Alexandria Fire Department said they responded to the fire around 3 p.m. and were able to successfully extinguish it. No injuries have been reported.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Shreveport man arrested for drug & gun possession charges in Boyce

BOYCE, La. (KALB) - A man from Shreveport was arrested for the possession of drugs and the illegal carrying of a gun in Boyce back on June 6. The Boyce Police Department said Davion Cotton, 21, was initially charged with distribution and possession with intent to distribute narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, running a stop sign and the illegal carrying of weapons with narcotics.
BOYCE, LA

