The New York Rangers have reportedly been trying to trade for a center since they were eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Teams they’ve spoken to about a deal are the Vancouver Canucks for J.T. Miller and the Winnipeg Jets regarding both Pierre-Luc Dubois and Mark Scheifele. Of the three, Miller appears to be the best possibility but with free agency opening on Wednesday time to make a good trade is running out.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO