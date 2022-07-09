Construction continues on Trident Medical’s new behavior health hospital

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Medical Center’s new behavioral hospital is on schedule to open Spring of 2023.

According to Trident Medical Center, construction began on a 60-bed freestanding behavioral health hospital in March and is running on schedule.

In 2014, Trident Medical Center opened a 17-bed behavioral health unit in the hospital.

“The unit was a turning point in our commitment to providing high quality behavioral health services, but the demand has always been greater than the region’s ability to meet them. Since the unit opened it’s rare we’ve had a bed available,” Trident Medical Center psychiatrist Dr. Jeffrey Cluver said.

The need for more mental health resources prompted the construction of the new behavioral hospital.

“Nearly five percent of all admissions among all hospitals in Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties are behavioral health-related,” Dr. Cluver explained.

“Our new behavioral health hospital will fill a critical need in our region,” Dr. Cluver said.

The facility will provide inpatient and outpatient services for adolescents, adults, and geriatric patients.

This will be the first freestanding behavioral hospital in the Lowcountry in more than 30 years, according to officials with Trident Medical.

