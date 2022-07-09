ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCBD Count on 2

Construction continues on Trident Medical’s new behavior health hospital

By Lindsay Miller
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jHIBE_0gaDjY9X00

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Medical Center’s new behavioral hospital is on schedule to open Spring of 2023.

According to Trident Medical Center, construction began on a 60-bed freestanding behavioral health hospital in March and is running on schedule.

In 2014, Trident Medical Center opened a 17-bed behavioral health unit in the hospital.

“The unit was a turning point in our commitment to providing high quality behavioral health services, but the demand has always been greater than the region’s ability to meet them. Since the unit opened it’s rare we’ve had a bed available,” Trident Medical Center psychiatrist Dr. Jeffrey Cluver said.

RELATED: Mental health resources will be printed on SC school ID cards this fall

The need for more mental health resources prompted the construction of the new behavioral hospital.

“Nearly five percent of all admissions among all hospitals in Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties are behavioral health-related,” Dr. Cluver explained.

“Our new behavioral health hospital will fill a critical need in our region,” Dr. Cluver said.

The facility will provide inpatient and outpatient services for adolescents, adults, and geriatric patients.

This will be the first freestanding behavioral hospital in the Lowcountry in more than 30 years, according to officials with Trident Medical.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 6

Related
foxcharleston.com

New Bariatric Surgery Available Now in Charleston

Bariatric surgery like never before. We sit down with Dr. Morris Washington, Bariatric Surgeon at East Cooper Medical Center to talk about “Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty,” an incision-less weight loss procedure, only available locally through East Cooper Medical Center.
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Behavioral Health#Mental Health#Trident Medical#Trident Medical Center#Sc#Id#Nexstar Media Inc
live5news.com

Facilities member electrocuted at MUSC, official says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Medical University of South Carolina is investigating after one of their own facilities members was electrocuted Friday. The incident happened in a non-patient care area. There is no official word yet on the condition of the employee or what led to the electrocution. “Our MUSC...
The Post and Courier

Body found in burning shed

A local male was found deceased inside a burning shed in Mocks Corner last week, according to the Berkeley County Coroner's Office. The victim who perished along the 1700 block of Black Tom Road was identified as Mr. Rayvonta Deas, 24, of North Charleston. An autopsy has been scheduled with MUSC Health University Medical Center in Charleston.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

20 Days of Giving: Back 2 School supply drive

It’s almost time to head back 2 school! News 2 wants every student, and teacher, to have the supplies they need for a successful school year. That’s why we’re hosting a donation drive with local non-profit Teacher’s Supply Closet. Teacher’s Supply Closet provides free school supplies to teachers at 59 eligible low-income schools in Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester Counties.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

NCPD mourns passing of retired K-9 Chopper

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Police Department announced the passing of a fellow furry officer on Monday. Beloved K-9 Chopper served the City of North Charleston for ten years before retiring in 2018. After retirement, Chopper spent the remainder of his days with former NCPD K-9 handler Kathy...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Minority leader positions at risk on the Berkeley Co. School Board

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School Board could face difficulty with representation, re-election and diversity for this upcoming election season. That is according to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Goose Creek branch. A new law passed back in May called S910 will force...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

Crash cleared on Bohicket Road

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a multi-vehicle crash that closed a portion of Bohicket Road Monday morning has been cleared. The sheriff’s office tweeted that the road had reopened just after 10 a.m. Deputies first responded to the crash around 7:15 a.m. In...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Letters: Preserve trees along I-26 gateway into Lowcountry

I am writing in response to a recent Post and Courier article, “SCDOT moves tree cutting further north along I-26.”. When I first drove into Charleston in 1983, I remember being struck by the beauty and uniqueness of Interstate 26 as the entranceway to the Lowcountry, as it was framed by trees and seemingly traveling back in time.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Road closures reported in Charleston Co. Sunday night

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple agencies have reported road closure throughout the day on Sunday because of flooding. The City of Charleston is reporting all lanes are closed in the following areas:. Barre Street between Calhoun Street and Broad Street. Bee Street at Lockwood/Courtenay. Calhoun Street at Rutledge Avenue...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston County to sell Rivers Avenue office building, relocate services

As Charleston County gets closer to opening its new social services building in North Charleston, the county is moving to sell a large office building nearby that's home to the Department of Social Services. The planned sale is one of multiple real estate deals the county has been engaging in...
WCBD Count on 2

Manatee spotted at Old Santee Canal Park in Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD)- A group of visitors got quite the surprise during a Saturday morning visit to a Berkeley County park. Officials said visitors spotted a West Indian manatee by the floating dock at Old Santee Canal Park in Moncks Corner. “These gentle giants are an annual, but uncommon, visitor this far up the […]
MONCKS CORNER, SC
The Post and Courier

BCSO: Death investigation

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a teenager was injured and a male was found deceased in the Moncks Corner area of Berkeley County, a press release said. The statement from BCSO said just before midnight, Berkeley County deputies received a call from Berkeley Roper in reference...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy