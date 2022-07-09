ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Man charged after fatal shooting at Newport News 7-Eleven, police say

By Suzannah Claire Perry, Daily Press
 2 days ago
Photo shows the 7-Eleven at 12330 Warwick Blvd in Newport News. Daily Press/TNS

A Newport News man faces charges after a fatal shooting Friday at a 7-Eleven , according to the Newport News Police.

Divine Rahim Jackson, 28, was charged with second-degree-murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with the death of Michael Faison Jr.

Officers were dispatched to the 7-Eleven at 12330 Warwick Blvd. at 5:31 p.m. They found Faison suffering from life-threatening injuries after a reported altercation with Jackson, who left the scene in his vehicle after shooting Faison at least once, according to police.

Faison, 24, died later at a hospital, the department said.

“I want to thank the citizens that stayed at the scene and provided critical information to our officers and detectives about this crime and to parole officers who initially responded and worked diligently with citizens, detectives, and our forensics team to make the quick apprehension of this suspect possible,” Police Chief Steve Drew stated in the release.

Police say additional charges may be pending for Jackson, who was brought into custody Friday night.

