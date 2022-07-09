Saturday's Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Bruce Zimmermann from Norfolk (IL). Optioned RHP Beau Sulser to Norfolk after yesterday's game.

BOSTON RED SOX — Sent RHP Matt Barnes to FCL on a rehab assignment. Released RHP Hansel Robles.

DETROIT TIGERS — Assigned LHP Sam Howard outright to Toledo (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled LHP Zach Logue from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned LHP Sam Selman to Las Vegas. Traded C/INF Christian Bethancourt to Tampa Bay for minor league LHP Christian Fernandez and OF Cal Stevenson.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Designated RHP David Mckay for assignment.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated C Tyler Stephenson from the 10-day IL. Optioned C Mark Kolozsvary to Louisville (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned CF Conner Capel to Memphis (IL). Reinstated LF Corey Dickerson from the 10-day IL and a rehab assignment in Memphis.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Acquired LHP Ben Krauth from San Antonio (TL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Announced the contract purchase of LHP Stephen Tarpley from Long Island (Atlantic) and assigned him to Richmond (EL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed M Steven Sserwadda to an MLS contract and he will occupy an international spot.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Transfered M Damiano Pecile to Italian Serie B club Venezia FC.

MLS NEXT Pro

MNUFC2 — Acquired M Sagir Arce vial loan through the 2022 season from Mazatlan Futbol Club of the Mexican top-flight LIGA MX.

