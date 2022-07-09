ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Saturday's Transactions

By The Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Bruce Zimmermann from Norfolk (IL). Optioned RHP Beau Sulser to Norfolk after yesterday's game.

BOSTON RED SOX — Sent RHP Matt Barnes to FCL on a rehab assignment. Released RHP Hansel Robles.

DETROIT TIGERS — Assigned LHP Sam Howard outright to Toledo (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled LHP Zach Logue from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned LHP Sam Selman to Las Vegas. Traded C/INF Christian Bethancourt to Tampa Bay for minor league LHP Christian Fernandez and OF Cal Stevenson.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Designated RHP David Mckay for assignment.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated C Tyler Stephenson from the 10-day IL. Optioned C Mark Kolozsvary to Louisville (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned CF Conner Capel to Memphis (IL). Reinstated LF Corey Dickerson from the 10-day IL and a rehab assignment in Memphis.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Acquired LHP Ben Krauth from San Antonio (TL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Announced the contract purchase of LHP Stephen Tarpley from Long Island (Atlantic) and assigned him to Richmond (EL).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed M Steven Sserwadda to an MLS contract and he will occupy an international spot.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Transfered M Damiano Pecile to Italian Serie B club Venezia FC.

MLS NEXT Pro

MNUFC2 — Acquired M Sagir Arce vial loan through the 2022 season from Mazatlan Futbol Club of the Mexican top-flight LIGA MX.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Victor Caratini in Brewers' Sunday lineup

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Caratini is getting the nod behind the plate, batting sixth in the order versus Pirates starter Jose Quintana. Our models project Caratini for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 10.6...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC Sports

MLB All-Star Game: Rosters rounded out with pitchers, reserves

Baseball’s top talents are going to Hollywood. The complete 2022 MLB All-Star Game rosters were announced on Sunday with the reveal of pitchers and reserves. Position player starters were revealed on Friday. While starters were selected using fan voting, the remaining All-Stars were named using the player ballot and...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Sports
numberfire.com

Yermin Mercedes sitting Saturday for San Francisco

San Francisco Giants catcher Yermin Mercedes is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Mercedes is being replaced in left field by Joc Pederson versus Padres starter Yu Darvish. In 23 plate appearances this season, Mercedes has a .250 batting average with a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Dodgers play the Cubs on home winning streak

Chicago Cubs (34-51, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (55-29, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Drew Smyly (0-0); Dodgers: Julio Urias (7-6, 2.57 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -256, Cubs +209; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Joey Bart not in Giants' lineup Saturday afternoon

San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Bart is being replaced behind the plate by Austin Wynns versus Padres starter Yu Darvish. In 115 plate appearances this season, Bart has a .155 batting average with a .586 OPS, 4...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Tarpley
Person
Hansel Robles
Person
Christian Bethancourt
Person
Sam Selman
Person
Matt Barnes
FOX Sports

Tigers play the White Sox leading series 2-1

Detroit Tigers (36-48, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (40-43, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Drew Hutchison (1-4, 4.30 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); White Sox: Michael Kopech (2-6, 3.34 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 68 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -191, Tigers +161; over/under...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Kyle Higashioka sitting for New York on Sunday

New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Higashioka is being replaced behind the plate by Jose Trevino versus Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta. In 137 plate appearances this season, Higashioka has a .177 batting average with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Kolten Wong not in Brewers' Sunday lineup

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Kolten Wong is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Wong is being replaced at second base by Luis Urias versus Pirates starter Jose Quintana. In 248 plate appearances this season, Wong has a .237 batting average with a .736 OPS, 6 home runs,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Associated Press

Banchero's Summer League is over; Jefferson grabs a whistle

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Paolo Banchero showed the Orlando Magic plenty in his two Summer League contests. And the Magic decided that was enough. The No. 1 pick is getting the rest of summer league off, after averaging 20 points, six assists and five rebounds in his two games in Las Vegas. The Magic made the decision so they could evaluate other players who are with them this summer and see who may merit a roster spot or G League opportunity. “I want to give these other guys an opportunity to play, to kind of be able to show what they’re capable of doing,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “That’s the point of Summer League, you know, give them a chance ... an opportunity for these other guys to see what they’re capable of doing. And we’ve seen what Paolo was capable of doing.”
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fcl#Rhp Hansel Robles#Oakland Athletics#Louis Cardinals#Tl#San Francisco Giants#Lhp Stephen Tarpley#Major League Soccer#Italian#Serie
FOX Sports

Rockies start 4-game series with the Padres

San Diego Padres (49-38, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (38-48, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Sean Manaea (3-4, 4.18 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Rockies: Jose Urena (0-0, 2.51 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, five strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -145, Rockies +123; over/under is 11...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Vimael Machin not in lineup Saturday for Athletics

Oakland Athletics infielder Vimael Machin is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Machin is being replaced at third base by Sheldon Neuse versus Astros starter Framber Valdez. In 15 plate appearances this season, Machin has a .143 batting average with a .343 OPS.
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Thairo Estrada sitting Monday for San Francisco

San Francisco Giants infielder Thairo Estrada is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Estrada is being replaced at shortstop by Brandon Crawford versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. In 278 plate appearances this season, Estrada has a .256 batting average with a .707 OPS,...
PHOENIX, AZ
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
25K+
Followers
72K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy