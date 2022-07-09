ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

2022 Quaker State 400: Previews, Odds & Best Bets

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XIcJD_0gaDjHOQ00

This weekend marks the first repeat track visit of the 2022 season for the NASCAR Cup Series with the highly anticipated Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart (Sunday, 3 p.m. ET on USA Network, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron won the first race at the newly reconfigured 1.54-mile Atlanta oval back in March — a race that featured track records in number of race leaders (20), lead changes (46) and green flag passes for the lead (141). Kurt Busch is the defending race winner, taking his victory last year before the track remodel.

Chase Elliott and Bryan Blaney are the co-favorites heading into the race at +1000 by BetMGM. They are followed by Byron and Denny Hamlin at +1100.

With eight races remaining to set the 16-driver Playoff field, the building intensity is palpable.

Last week Tyler Reddick became the season’s fifth first-time NASCAR Cup Series winner — tying the record for new winners in a season in the Modern Era (1972-2022) — taking the victory over the road course master and series driver standings leader Chase Elliott at Wisconsin’s Road America.

This week the competition returns to Elliott’s “home track” outside Atlanta and the question is quickly becoming, “How many winners will the 2022 season feature?” The number is currently at 13 race winners with only 16 drivers advancing to the Playoffs in September. And there are notably still a handful of former champions and perennial winners still looking for a shot to earn that automatic Playoff nod.

Interestingly, there are eight 2021 race winners — Blaney, Michael McDowell, Christopher Bell, Martin Truex Jr., Brad Keselowski, Aric Almirola, A.J. Allmendinger and Bubba Wallace — still looking for their first victory of 2022.

Three former series champions Truex, Keselowski and Kevin Harvick are among those without a win, as is Blaney, who is currently ranked second in the driver standings with a 112-point cushion inside the top 16.

Truex holds a 61-point advantage above the postseason cutline, but Harvick actually fell out of Playoff eligibility in the standings after Reddick’s win last week. Harvick trails Bell by 20 points for that final Playoff transfer position should he not earn an automatic berth with a win.

Kurt Busch is the winningest active driver at Atlanta with four wins. Harvick is next with three — scoring his first career NASCAR Cup Series victory at Atlanta in 2001. It was an emotional triumph in the weeks after he took over the Richard Childress Racing car for NASCAR champion Dale Earnhardt, who was killed in the season-opening Daytona 500.

Keselowski and Kyle Busch, each have two wins at Atlanta with Byron, Blaney and Denny Hamlin having earned one trophy apiece.

Harvick, who was best in multiple statistical categories at Atlanta before the recent track modifications, said he’s still trying to get a handle on the new layout which includes higher banking, a narrower track surface and new asphalt.

“It’s just a superspeedway now on a mile-and-a-half racetrack,” said Harvick, who drives the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford. “Things just happen a lot faster, so the decisions have to happen faster, the cars move around a lot more, the corners come up a lot quicker. A lot more seat-of-your pants, just ‘go here, go there, do this and do that.’ I think the way the lines formed and moved, and everything happened, you just had to get used to a different style of race than we’ve had before.”

Kyle Larson is BetMGM’s biggest liability this week. He leads the sportsbook with 11.0 percent of the handle backing him at +1200. That are the same odds as Kyle Busch and Ross Chastain.

Larson has also drawn 7.2 percent of the total tickets, second behind only Blaney with 8.7 percent. Blaney, who has been backed by 10.3 percent of the handle, is the next-biggest liability.

Third is Kurt Busch, who has been backed by 6.0 percent of the bets and 6.3 percent of the handle. He opened at +2500 but his odds had shortened to +1800 by Saturday.

NASCAR Cup Series

Next Race: Quaker State 400 Presented By Walmart

The Place: Atlanta Motor Speedway

The Date: Sunday, July 10

The Time: 3 p.m. ET

The Purse: $7,034,869

TV: USA, 2 p.m. ET

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 400.4 miles (260 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 60),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 160), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 260)

–Field Level Media (NASCAR NewsWire contributed to this story)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

NASCAR's Clint Bowyer Struck And Killed Woman In Tragic Car Accident

Former NASCAR star Clint Bowyer struck and killed a woman in a tragic car crash earlier this month, according to new police documents obtained by TMZ Sports. The accident, per a Lake Ozark Police Dept. crash report, happened on June 5 at around 9 PM in Missouri -- just hours after Bowyer had finished working a gig as a TV analyst for a NASCAR Cup Series race in Madison, IL.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
MotorBiscuit

31-Year-Old Racer Crashes $30,000,000 One-Off Vintage Ferarri at LeMans Classic This Weekend

On some dark level, the car people on the internet enjoy seeing a YouTube goofball bust up their dad’s multi-million-dollar hypercar. However, when these sorts of things happen to classic, irreplaceable pieces of racing and automotive history, nothing is left but sadness. At the LeMans Classic race this past weekend, a 31-year-old racing driver crashed a nearly $30,000,000 Ferrari 250 SWB Breadvan in a brutal fashion. The car might still be salvageable, but it will take a lot.
MOTORSPORTS
AOL Corp

Former NFL QB Jake Plummer is now a mushroom farmer in Colorado

If you ever wondered what former Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer is doing now, wonder no longer: Plummer is a co-founder of Mycolove Farm, which has been selling locally grown medicinal and culinary mushrooms and mushroom extracts 30 miles outside Denver since 2021. "It’s not like we...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Kevin Harvick
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Chase Elliott
Person
Kyle Larson
Person
A.j. Allmendinger
Person
Aric Almirola
Person
Kurt Busch
Person
Brad Keselowski
Person
Tyler Reddick
Popculture

NASCAR Race: Time, Channel and How to Watch Quaker State 400

NASCAR is entering the 19th race of the Cup Series season, and drivers outside the playoff standings are in need to make a big move. Atlanta will host its second NASCAR Cup Series race of the season on Sunday, and the course has a revamped look to make it like a superspeedway. The Quaker State 400 will start at 3 p.m. ET and air on the USA Network and NBC Sports App.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Track#Richard Childress Racing#Nascar Cup Series#Quaker State 400#Prn#Atlanta Motor Speedway#Hendrick Motorsports#Betmgm
Racing News

Atlanta Race Results: July 10, 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)

Today, the race weekend comes to a close in Atlanta, Georgia. The 1.54-mile of Atlanta Motor Speedway is set to host the Quaker State 400. View Atlanta race results for the NASCAR Cup Series below. Atlanta/Mid-Ohio Menu. ARCA: Race. Truck: Prac/Qual | Race. Xfinity: Qual | Race. Cup: Qual |...
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Atlanta Xfinity starting lineup: Ty Gibbs starting first

HAMPTON, Ga. – Ty Gibbs will start on the pole for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race after qualifying was rained out. Gibbs will be joined on the front row by Josh Berry. The second row has AJ Allmendinger and Brandon Jones. The third row has Austin Hill and Noah Gragson.
ATLANTA, GA
Racing News

Atlanta Inspection Issues: July 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)

Two NASCAR crew members ejected ahead of Atlanta Motor Speedway. This weekend, the NASCAR Cup Series takes the green flag in Hampton, Georgia. Atlanta Motor Speedway is set to host the Quaker State 400. View NASCAR inspection issues from Atlanta Motor Speedway below. There’s no practice session this weekend. Teams...
HAMPTON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Walmart
The Associated Press

Elliott holds off LaJoie, giving Georgian 1st Atlanta win

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — With the home crowd cheering his every move, Chase Elliott wanted this win so badly. He saw Corey LaJoie coming up quickly in the rear-view mirror. No way Elliott was letting him by. The Georgia-born driver powered past the upset-minded LaJoie with just under two laps to go and crossed the finish line under yellow after a big block sent LaJoie smashing into the wall Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
ATLANTA, GA
racer.com

Elliott follows father's footsteps to win at Atlanta

Chase Elliott is a former NASCAR Cup Series champion and currently the 2022 title leader. Finally scoring a dramatic victory Sunday afternoon at his home track – Atlanta Motor Speedway — in front of a vocal and adoring home crowd ranks right up there as far as he’s concerned.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta: Live updates, analysis, highlights, results for the Quaker State 400

With 18 of 36 races now complete, the course of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season has proven to be virtually impossible to predict. 13 different winners have gone to Victory Lane in 18 races, with Tyler Reddick becoming the latest driver to jump onto the playoff grid last week at Road America. And with another potentially wide open race this weekend, Reddick's breakthrough win may just be the tip of the iceberg in a rapidly-changing playoff picture.
ATLANTA, GA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

65K+
Followers
51K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy