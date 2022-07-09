ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Lamar Jackson posts ‘I need $’ as his profile pic on social media

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FJq2Q_0gaDjGVh00

The Baltimore Ravens have been working to get Lamar Jackson signed to a long-term contract extension for months now, citing their frustration with contract talks thus far. It likely was their top priority heading into the offseason, but as the team brass noted, Jackson wasn’t ready to negotiate. That appears to have changed, based on Jackson’s latest actions on social media.

Recently, Jackson changed his profile picture on both Twitter and Instagram to a photo displaying the words ‘I Need $’, which seems to be a clear indicator that the Ravens aren’t meeting his asking price. Not that anyone’s probably too curious, but the picture originates from the 2001 film How High , which stars Method Mad and Redman. Clearly the image had a lasting effect on Jackson and he’s now using it to share his message to the public.

Are the Baltimore Ravens being stingy with Lamar Jackson?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EQAL1_0gaDjGVh00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

On the surface, now Jackson appears willing to negotiate his next contract, but as mentioned, the Ravens may not be ready to pay him a record-breaking amount. There’s been no indication of just how much Jackson is looking for on his next contract, but let’s be real, it’s going to top every other contract in the NFL.

So there you have the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL. There’s no doubt Jackson is aiming to best some of, if not all of these numbers on his next contract. Right now he’s set to make $23 million in 2022, which is a huge increase over the $1.7 million he made last season. And an even larger jump over the $1 million he made in 2019 during his MVP year.

Jackson is a game-changing quarterback who won an MVP in his first full season as a starter. Still just 25 years old, Jackson likely has at least 10 more years of elite play in him. The entire Ravens offense revolves around him, more so than other players at his position, thanks to Jackson being their top offensive weapon.

Basically, whatever he’s demanding, the Ravens shouldn’t balk at handing him a blank check. Jackson has noted how he wants to be a Raven for life , and the organization clearly wants the same.

Related: NFL QB Rankings: Check our top-20 quarterbacks, Baker Mayfield makes list

If the Ravens were to be up for sale, he’d be a large reason for driving the asking price up, meaning he clearly improves the franchise’s value. It shouldn’t matter how much he’s getting paid, even if that includes a small equity in the team. While the Ravens have a strong history, he’s the reason the Ravens are who they are right now. Look at the lengths the Browns have gone to, just for a similarly talented franchise QB.

From Jackson’s perspective, he has no reason to rush his next contract. Like many others before him, he’s willing to bet on himself, just as he’s always done. Like when there were doubts about his ability to even play quarterback in the NFL, he’s proceeded to become invaluable, possibly so much so that his own team can’t understand what his price tag should be.

Jackson believes he can lead the Ravens to a Super Bowl victory. Of course the team wants to lock him in before his value goes even higher, this is likely why there’s such an urgency on their side as well.

Meanwhile, Jackson can continue to wait, possibly even play the franchise tag game which guarantees him a raise, while being compensated among the highest-paid at his position. There’s no need to rush this one.

Related: LOOK: Lamar Jackson puts on 15 pounds, looks jacked

More must-reads:

Comments / 4

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson says he needs money

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is in the last year of his rookie contract. Jackson has been biding his time for a new deal. It appears he’s ready now for a bigger paycheck. Jackson posted a new photo of his thoughts on a new deal with the Ravens on...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore, MD
Football
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
AOL Corp

Former NFL QB Jake Plummer is now a mushroom farmer in Colorado

If you ever wondered what former Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer is doing now, wonder no longer: Plummer is a co-founder of Mycolove Farm, which has been selling locally grown medicinal and culinary mushrooms and mushroom extracts 30 miles outside Denver since 2021. "It’s not like we...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

LeBron James Has Emphatic Message For Bronny's Critics

LeBron James is preparing to pass the torch to his eldest son, LeBron James Jr. On Friday, the all-time great NBA superstar posted a highlight video showing off some of Bronny's basketball talent. "Young [king] coming for what’s his! Don’t want nothing given, everything is EARNED!! Let’s keep working kid!...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#American Football
ClutchPoints

Ravens star Lamar Jackson breaks silence on controversial ‘I need $’ photo that caused viral stir

Lamar Jackson needs money. Or at least this is the exact message he’s sending when he decided to post an image containing these exact words (except that “money” was replaced with a $ sign) on his social pages. Unsurprisingly, it sent the NFL world into a bit of a frenzy as rumors started blowing up […] The post Ravens star Lamar Jackson breaks silence on controversial ‘I need $’ photo that caused viral stir appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
93.7 The Fan

T.J. Watt ties the knot!

Steelers linebacker and Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt has been posting a lot of photos of himself with his longtime girlfriend Dani Rhodes lately. We now know why, it’s because Rhodes is now Watt’s wife!. Watt’s brother J.J. made the news official with a tweet on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFL

Lamar Jackson denies 'I Need $' picture is a message to Ravens amid contract negotiations

While Lamar Jackson set the internet ablaze with speculation by changing his social media photos on Saturday, the Ravens quarterback said its meaning isn't all that deep. Jackson changed his Instagram profile photo and Twitter header to a picture of a gold grill engraved with the phrase "I Need $", which many thought could be a message to the Ravens amid his ongoing contract negotiations with the team. But with the theories of what this might mean running rampant, the 25-year-old spoke to Safid Deen of USA Today to clear the air, claiming that the pictures had nothing to do with his contract discussions.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Social Media
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Instagram
Pro Football Rumors

Lamar Jackson not considering holding out of training camp

When asked during his fourth annual “Funday with LJ” event on Saturday if he and the Ravens will agree to a new deal before training camp begins on July 26, Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson said, “[h]opefully. I’m not going to say ‘yeah’ right now. Hopefully. But it’s God’s timing” (via Safid Deen of USA Today). Jackson added that he is not presently considering a training camp holdout.
BALTIMORE, MD
Sportsnaut

Three Green Bay Packers who could get traded during training camp

The Green Bay Packers, according to PFF, have one of the top-five rosters in the entire NFL. Despite this honor, there are still numerous ways in which the Packers can improve their roster. Additionally, there are several veterans who may lose their jobs to younger, better players. Instead of cutting them outright and getting nothing for them, the Packers may decide to trade them for future draft picks. If this is indeed the direction the team decides to take, there are three players who most likely will find themselves traded.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Here’s why the Ravens have the best secondary in 2022..

After last season the projected top 10 secondary of the Baltimore Ravens finished FIRST in Passing yards allowed per game(according to Statmuse) at 293 yards per game, 13 yards higher than the 2nd place Seattle Seahawks. Due to the Ravens being hurt by injuries in the backend, they could have gone into the offseason standing pat with their secondary, banking on good health, and nobody would have complained. But they didn’t.
BALTIMORE, MD
Sportsnaut

NFL analyst predicts Washington Commanders will start 0-8

NFL predictions are typically all over the place before the football year begins. Whether it’s picking a team to double their win total or thinking a terrible unit will struggle even more than last year. But they don’t get much harsher than what one NFL analyst predicts from the Washington Commanders in 2022.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Former Texas A&M, NFL Running Back Dies At 59

According to a report from ProFootballTalk, former Houston Oilers running back Ira Valentine has passed away because of a heart attack. He was 59 years old. Valentine spent his college football career at Texas A&M. He played under head coach Jackie Sherrill. During his time with the Aggies, he had 486 yards and six total touchdowns.
HOUSTON, TX
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

65K+
Followers
51K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy