Lee County, FL

2 Florida men lead deputies on chase in car full of narcotics

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
IMMOKALEE, Fla. — Two Florida men are accused of fleeing from deputies while driving a car containing narcotics, authorities said.

William Easley, 25, and Robert Varn, 32, both of Lee County, were arrested Friday, according to Collier County Sheriff’s Office online booking records. Easley faces eight charges, including possession of Adderall, amphetamines, cocaine, marijuana, clonzaepam and THC edibles. He has was charged with fleeing law enforcement and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, booking records show.

Vann was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to booking records.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted a traffic stop at about 2:39 a.m. EDT when Easley was observed driving a vehicle at speeds estimated at 115 mph, WBBH-TV reported.

Deputies used stop sticks to bring the vehicle to a halt, but Easley exited the car and fled, WFTX-TV reported.

Easley was captured after he was spotted by the sheriff’s office aviation unit about a mile from his vehicle, according to the television station.

After searching the vehicle, deputies discovered several different narcotics, including cocaine, marijuana and amphetamines, as well as a gun, WBBH reported.

“No matter how much you run, you can’t hide from our relentless deputies,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said in a statement.

