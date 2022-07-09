ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker Mayfield Was Cheaper Than These Recent Vikings Trade Pieces

By Josh Frey
 2 days ago
Many of you reading this are probably well aware from our own coverage as well as nationwide that Baker Mayfield was traded to the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday. The price tag for Mayfield was apparently very cheap as well since Cleveland was only able to get a fifth-round pick. In addition,...

