San Diego County, CA

San Diego County gas prices fall 24 days in a row

 2 days ago
SAN DIEGO — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped for the 24th consecutive day Saturday, falling 2.7 cents to $6.09. The average price has decreased 28.3 cents during the streak, including 3.7 cents Friday, its largest one-day decrease since at least 2019,...

FOX 5 San Diego

10 farmers' markets to check out in San Diego

SAN DIEGO – When in doubt, farmers’ market it out!. In San Diego County, it’s not hard to find a farmers’ market, no matter what day of the week you are looking to find some fresh produce. With more than two dozen markets throughout the area each week, it’s not hard to locate an event near you that is worth checking out.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

San Diego gas prices slightly lower than California average

Oil and gas prices are declining as fears of a recession loom large. West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. benchmark, and Brent Crude, the world benchmark, briefly dipped below $100 per barrel this week. Regular gas prices hovered at $4.75 per gallon on July 7, down more than 25 cents in three weeks. Ten states have seen gasoline prices decrease by at least 10 cents per gallon just in the last week.
SAN DIEGO, CA
2932 Sego Pl, San Diego, San Diego County, CA, 92123

TRULY stunning mid-century modern home on quiet street in coveted Serra Mesa! This 3 bed/2 bath home is a treat for the eyes! This beauty sits on an extra large lot (perfect for pool, ADU) and features several skylights throughout creating a cheery & bright modernized space. High designer touches and a well thought-out new kitchen floorplan creates a highly functional and beautiful home that is perfect for families. Upgrades include new stainless steel appliances, new quartz countertops, white starburst tile & floating shelves in the large open kitchen w built in counter 'island'. Spacious bathrooms include designer tile walls with shelving reliefs, custom cabinets and shower glass and tile stalls. New natural-toned luxury vinyl plank floors, custom painted walls and sleek light fixtures complete this modernized retreat. Turf backyard with concrete pads that leads to a concrete built-in gas fireplace perfect for relaxing or entertaining by. 2 car garage and low maintenance front yard. WELCOME HOME!
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego County, CA
San Diego County, CA
San Diego County, CA
The Blonde Abroad

The Best Hotels to Stay at in San Diego

Even though San Diego is home for me, I love planning staycations in “American’s finest city.” I relish the opportunity to show people around my stomping grounds. That’s why I created my ultimate San Diego Travel Guide to help you get your bearings and plan your perfect San Diego itinerary.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Junior Lifeguards jumping off Ocean Beach Pier to raise money for a great cause

SAN DIEGO — Dozens of Junior Lifeguards will take a leap off the Ocean Beach Pier on Monday, all for a good cause. The Prevent Drowning Foundation of San Diego and the San Diego Junior Lifeguards are hosting the pier jump, their largest fundraiser of the year. According to organizers, 100% of the proceeds raised from the pier jump benefit the Prevent Drowning Foundation San Diego's efforts to save lives by funding swim lessons in communities and providing aquatic safety education for all.
SAN DIEGO, CA
AWP PROCEEDS WITH EFFORT TO TAKE SAN DIEGO'S PUMP STATION

East County Advanced Water Purification (AWP) July 9, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) -- The agency managing the East County Advanced Water Purification (AWP) program took another step toward legally confiscating a sewage pumping station that now belongs to the city of San Diego. Earlier this month, the Joint...
SAN DIEGO, CA
2133 Sand Dr, Chula Vista, San Diego County, CA, 91915

Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Beautifully maintained two-story home with an attached two-car garage located in the highly desirable community of Aristata in Chula Vista. This amazing residence features neutral paint and trim, a cozy fireplace, and Brazilian Cherry Wood flooring throughout the main floor of the home. An open floorplan with large windows basks the home in an abundance of natural light. A beautifully appointed kitchen featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and rich cabinetry with breakfast counter seating that opens to the living area. There is Junior suite on the main floor.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Highlighting local business in Imperial Beach, CA ‘Sea 180 Coastal Tavern’

Sea 180 Coastal Tavern is a must visit in Imperial Beach, CA. The restaurant gives patrons a beautiful view of the coast and they specialize in breakfast, lunch, and dinner! KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with owner, Ken Irvine on Good Morning San Diego and Irvine says, “Business is good but just like everyone, we are having difficulty getting stuff because of supply chain issues.”
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA
82-year-old man killed after a three-vehicle wreck in San Diego's Allied Gardens neighborhood (San Diego, CA)

82-year-old man killed after a three-vehicle wreck in San Diego’s Allied Gardens neighborhood (San Diego, CA)Nationwide Report. On Friday afternoon, an 82-year-old man lost his life following a multi-vehicle accident in San Diego’s Allied Gardens neighborhood. As per the initial information, the fatal three-vehicle wreck took place a little after 4 p.m. in the 7400 block of Mission Gorge Road [...]
SAN DIEGO, CA
Marijuana growing in Vista great idea – or is it?

Cannabis is booming in Vista. Its 11 retail dispensaries have a corner on North County’s legal weed market, serving consumers from Oceanside, Carlsbad, San Marcos, Escondido, and Fallbrook. Since August of 2021, they haven't needed a doctor's note. Vista officials report its hometown dispensaries cause little crime, and bring in a half-million dollars each month in taxes.
VISTA, CA
Health officials urge caution as LA County inches towards mask mandate

As Los Angeles County inches towards a possible return to an indoor masking mandate, San Diego health officials are urging similar caution. And as San Diego struggles with yet another spike in coronavirus cases, another virus has also been catching the attention of health officials in recent months. According to CDC, there have been over 750 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the U.S., with over 130 of those in California. Plus, the true-crime mystery of the 2011 death of Rebecca Zahau in Coronado took another turn late last week. The Zahau family dropped its lawsuit requesting unreleased documents about the case from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. Instead, family members say they are now preparing to formally request the Medical Examiner to reclassify the death of 32-year old Zahau from suicide to homicide or undetermined. Also, people who’ve served time in prison often face big obstacles when they get out. But there are several programs in San Diego County that aim to help make that transition easier. Then, the suicide crisis among military veterans is a well-documented and deeply complicated phenomenon. This same issue among active duty servicemen, however, is increasing at an alarming rate in recent years. Finally, the KPBS podcast Port of Entry is back with new episodes. This time with a series of stories on how the border can change minds.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Orange County's Heritage Barbecue to Pair Texas Flair, Craft Beer in Oceanside

Heritage Barbecue, a craft barbecue restaurant based in San Juan Capistrano, will expand to San Diego County to open its second location. “Our family just moved to Oceanside and we already love it here,” said pitmaster and co-owner Daniel Castillo. “The community is home to so many amazing emerging concepts, we felt this would be perfect for the next chapter of Heritage Barbecue.”
OCEANSIDE, CA
Hot Conditions Forecast For Inland San Diego County

A ridge of high pressure was predicted to dominate Sunday's weather in San Diego County, continuing seasonably hot conditions inland with mild conditions near the coast because of the marine layer, the National Weather Service said. Monsoonal moisture was expected to increase on Wednesday, leading to a slight chance of...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego, CA
San Diego local news

