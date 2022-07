PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A 1-year-old child was found dead in Beaver County on Sunday evening.The incident happened along Braun Road around 7:40 p.m. The child, identified by state police as 18-month-old Graham Allgyer, was found unresponsive in a swimming pool. The boy was rushed to the hospital, but officials were not able to revive him.The cause and manner of death have yet to be released by the coroner.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates on this developing story as they become available.

BEAVER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO