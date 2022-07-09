SSM and Youth2Youth collecting hygiene items

One person is hurt escaping a weekend residential fire in Janesville. Firefighters responded to a burning duplex in the 2900 block of Black Bridge Road about 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The first to arrive say flames were showing from the garage door, and fire was extending into the attic of both units. Two occupants, two dogs, and a cat escaped the structure, but one occupant suffered minor injuries. All occupants are displaced. Damage is estimated at $141,600 for the structure and $41,400 for the contents. The cause is under investigation.

JANESVILLE, WI ・ 19 HOURS AGO