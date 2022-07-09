ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

SSM and Youth2Youth collecting hygiene items

 2 days ago

SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – Janesville and Youth2Youth 4 Change are teaming up to...

nbc15.com

Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin: Most adoptions $50

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin (HSSW) is adopting out all adult shelter cats and dogs for only $50 from July 11-18, the shelter announced. The special adoption prices apply to adult cats and dogs over 6-months-old thanks to the Bissell Pet Foundation, who agreed to sponsor all costs outside the $50 adoption fee, organizers say. The effort is part of the “Empty the Shelters” initiative.
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Fitchburg woman uses coffee to power her battle with cancer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Fitchburg woman is using coffee as a silver lining each day to help her mental health as she battles cancer. Rachel Becker is in the midst of a seven-month battle with Breast Cancer, finding out in December about the disease. Since then, she has undergone surgeries and chemotherapy, starting radiation treatments at the end of June.
MADISON, WI
bravamagazine.com

Dining Worth the Drive

The spirit of summer invokes the spirit of getting out and exploring. Why not have your next mini-excursion revolve around food?. Just a short, easy drive from Madison, Janesville’s bustling Main Street runs alongside the Rock River. Make your way into Lark, a fine dining spot with a prix-fixe menu that changes monthly.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Break-in could cost Madison non-profit $10,000

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Camp Createability is dealing with an alleged break-in where $10,000 worth of production equipment was stolen from their facility Friday night. The non-profit provides training in film production and editing for people living with autism to share their stories and find work in the media industry.
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Catalytic converter thefts cost victims time, money

MILWAUKEE - It’s a crime committed in minutes that can cost victims thousands of dollars. Catalytic converter thieves are targeting vehicles across southeast Wisconsin. Some victims tell Contact 6 it took them months to recover from the quick, costly crime. Criminals stole Joshua Weithaus’ catalytic converter from his car...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wclo.com

One hurt in Janesville fire

One person is hurt escaping a weekend residential fire in Janesville. Firefighters responded to a burning duplex in the 2900 block of Black Bridge Road about 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The first to arrive say flames were showing from the garage door, and fire was extending into the attic of both units. Two occupants, two dogs, and a cat escaped the structure, but one occupant suffered minor injuries. All occupants are displaced. Damage is estimated at $141,600 for the structure and $41,400 for the contents. The cause is under investigation.
JANESVILLE, WI
wclo.com

Lagoon rentals open at Riverside Park in Beloit

The City of Beloit announces that paddle boats and kayaks are available to rent at the lagoon in Riverside Park. Rentals are available Monday through Friday from noon until 4:00 p.m. Concessions, including ice cream, snacks, and refreshments will also be available for purchase in the lower level of the...
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

Missing endangered veteran in Dane Co. found

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office found man who had previously gone missing and was identified as an endangered military veteran. The man was last heard from Saturday when he told friends he was feeling suicidal and had a gun with him, according to officials. He...
DANE COUNTY, WI
wclo.com

Beloit Police Department adds two new officers

The city of Beloit has welcomed two new officers to it’s police department, Steve Herrera and Christian Pope. Sarah Lock, the Director of Strategic Communications, says that because these are lateral transfers they don’t need to go through the academy and in turn can get on the streets right away.
BELOIT, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Beloit Police ask for help identifying shoplifting suspect

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The Beloit Police Department is asking for the community’s help to identify a shoplifting suspect. It happened at the YN Tobacco, 1809 S. Riverside Dr., on Saturday. A male and female reportedly participated in what the Beloit Police Department called “Free for All Friday. Unfortunately it was a Saturday when this […]
BELOIT, WI
wclo.com

4-H Board President gives fair updates

The Rock County Fair is officially two weeks away from Tuesday. Rock County 4-H Fair Board President Ryan George says that even though we are two years removed from the start of the COVID pandemic, the fair industry is still dealing with the fallout from the pandemic including companies closing doors after and there continue to be new struggles every day.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Eight people hospitalized in three crashes north of Portage

ENDEAVOR, Wis. — Eight people were hospitalized after three different crashes on I-39 Sunday north of Portage. Marquette County Sheriff’s officials said a northbound vehicle lost control, crossed the median, rolled over and struck a southbound vehicle near mile-marker 102. At around 12:40 p.m., police received calls about multiple crashes at the scene. A northbound semi had slowed down when...
PORTAGE, WI
wclo.com

Janesville consolidates polling locations for August Primary

Due to a US Supreme Court decision the city of Janesville has been required to update its ward maps for the August 9th Partisan Primary. Laurie Stottler, the Janesville City Clerk Treasurer, says that starting this year every primary in the city will be consolidated to the same five polling locations: the Hedberg Public Library, the Rock County Resource Center, the Blain’s Supply Training Center, Compass Church, and First Lutheran Church.
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

Former TV news anchor is now seizure-free and back in Madison

Across a decade starting in 2001, Sarah Carlson anchored newscasts at three Madison television stations. Carlson thinks she may be the only journalist to have done that — anchored at three different stations. Whether that’s true, there’s another designation that is surely hers alone. Carlson had epileptic...
MADISON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

$6 million home in Brookfield for sale

BROOKFIELD — A luxurious 13,000-square-foot home in Brookfield’s Berkshire Hills is for sale. The home has a movie screening room, golf simulator, pool, and a private guest suite accessible by elevator. The custom home, built by Regency Builders, is going for $6 million with other eye-popping amenities. Jonathan...
BROOKFIELD, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin’s only free ferry reopens after brief closure

(WFRV) – After briefly suspending its services earlier this week, the Merrimac Ferry is back in operation, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). WisDOT officials announced Saturday that the ferry, which crosses the Wisconsin River between Sauk and Columbia counties is back up and running after it shut down on Tuesday for mechanical repairs.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Bicycle stolen at gunpoint on bike path

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police are investigating a robbery where a man’s bike was stolen at gunpoint late Saturday night. According to Madison police, a man was riding on a bike path near Sargent Street and Dennett Drive around 10:30 p.m. A masked person stepped in front of the bike, pointed a gun at the rider and demanded the bike.
MADISON, WI

