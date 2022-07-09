ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Djokovic, Kyrgios Make Dinner Bet Ahead of Wimbledon Final

By Madison Williams
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sv6Pe_0gaDhcnz00

Before the men’s singles Wimbledon final on Sunday, the two competitors—Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios—participated in some playful banter on Saturday via their Instagram stories.

It sounds like there’s a lot more on the line then just the gentlemen’s singles trophy and prize money on Sunday.

What started with the Australian reposting a photo detailing a conversation between the two tennis stars and adding “We friends now?” ended with a bet on the Grand Slam final match.

Djokovic replied to his opponent’s original message by saying “If you are inviting me for a drink or dinner, I accept 😆👌 P.S. Winner of tomorrow pays 😜”.

Kyrgios gladly accepted, adding that the two should also go to a nightclub and “go nuts” afterwards.

The two players have a history of dislike for one another, especially in 2017 when Kyrgios beat Djokovic twice on hard court, which is known as the Serbian’s best surface. These remain the only two times they have played each other, meaning Djokovic has never beaten Kyrgios.

Watch Tennis online with fuboTV: Try for free!

However, their relationship shifted this year when the 20-time Grand Slam winner was deported out of Australia ahead of the Australian Open due to his vaccination status. Kyrgios defended Djokovic, and remained one of the only professional tennis stars to be vocal about his support for him. It sounds like the former World No. 1 really appreciated the words from the Australian.

More Tennis Coverage:

Daily Cover: Inside Kyle Farnsworth’s (Not-Entirely-Unlikely) Pivot From Baseball to Bodybuilding

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Wimbledon prize money: Novak Djokovic takes home title again

Novak Djokovic is the king of Centre Court. As arguably the most famous surface in tennis celebrates the end of its first century, Djokovic put an exclamation point on an exceptional tournament. Novak Djokovic won Wimbledon for the seventh time on Sunday afternoon, this time by defeating Nick Kyrgios in...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Farnsworth
Person
Novak Djokovic
Daily Mail

Wimbledon men's final is disrupted by a protester 'shouting 'Where is Peng Shuai?' in the middle of a point', as players stop to watch while offender is quickly bundled out by security

A protestor was kicked out of the Wimbledon men's final after shouting 'Where is Peng Shuai?' in the middle of a point, causing the match to be disrupted. Play was quickly stopped and the spectator was bundled out by security, with boos echoing out across Centre Court while Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios watched on.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#Kyrgios Make Dinner#Serbian#Fubotv#Grand Slam
golfmagic.com

Jordan Spieth SENSATIONALLY proven wrong by caddie on Scottish Open day two

During the second round of the Genesis Scottish Open, Jordan Spieth's debacle on the par-3 6th hole shows the value of having a world-class caddie. Spieth and his caddie Michael Greller have reached the top of the game together, winning three major titles and spending 26 weeks as World No.1.
GOLF
mmanews.com

Watch: MMA Fighter Puts Opponent’s Lights Out With Vicious Upkick KO

MMA fighter Ricardo “Torito” Ramirez earned his first professional victory at a Combate Global event Friday by handing Jose Mercado his first loss with a vicious upkick in the very first round. Mercado entered the fight with a 2-0 pro record while Ramirez stood at 0-2. During the...
MIAMI, FL
Outsider.com

Why ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Mattea Roach Is Still Waiting for Her $560K in Winnings

During this season of super champions, “Jeopardy!” legend Mattea Roach won an astonishing 23 consecutive games and bagged $560,983. She earned the fifth-longest streak for consecutive wins in “Jeopardy!” history. And Roach became fifth on the list for highest regular-season winnings. After winning her first few games, the 23-year-old Canadian tutor revealed that her student loans could officially be paid off with her earnings.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Australian Open
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Goodbye to the Queen of Wimbledon! Sue Barker bids an emotional farewell after her final stint presenting the BBC's coverage, with legendary broadcaster welling up after tributes from sports stars past and present

Sue Barker has bid an emotional farewell to Wimbledon following her final stint presenting the BBC's coverage, with the legendary broadcaster reduced to tears after being surprised by a touching tribute video featuring a host of sports stars. The likes of Andy Murray, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Billie Jean...
TENNIS
The Guardian

‘It’s been a hell of a ride’: John McEnroe on learning to lose and being the rock star of tennis

In March 2020, just before the pandemic locked the world down, John McEnroe faced Michael Chang in an exhibition tennis match at Indian Wells in California. As a contest, it was next to meaningless. It was a chance for a nostalgic crowd to squint and remember these players in their heyday, almost 40 years in the rear view. At some point, McEnroe, not contractually obliged but almost, would surely kick off at the umpire or a hapless line judge. Maybe he’d even bust out, “You cannot be serious!” Everyone would go home happy. No one would remember Chang won the match.
TENNIS
The Spun

Look: Best Katie Austin Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Just over a month ago, 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue hit newsstands with a crop of new talent taking center stage. Katie Austin was one of several notable models making their "rookie" debut in the new issue. Austin is part of the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie class, which also includes Christen Harper, Georgina Burke, Duckie Thot, Kamie Crawford, Olivia Ponton and 2022 cover model Maye Musk.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Spun

John McEnroe Sends Message To Joe Biden About Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic will be barred from playing in the upcoming U.S. Open due to his vaccination status - much to the chagrin of one former U.S. Open superstar. Today, tennis legend John McEnroe admonished President Joe Biden and his administration for "getting the way" of tennis with the current decision. He called it "ridiculous" that Djokovic isn't allowed to compete in the State.
TENNIS
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

82K+
Followers
36K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy