This Resort-Like $23 Million Spanish Villa Comes With Two Pools and a 10-Car Garage

By Rachel Cormack
 2 days ago
The Agency

You’d be forgiven for thinking Villa Vela is a luxury resort instead of a private residence.

The Spanish mega-mansion, which the Agency listed for $23 million on Tuesday, spans more than 23,000 square feet and comes with a laundry list of extravagant amenities. That all makes perfect sense once you know the location, though.

The 2.4-acre haven is situated on the southern coast of Spain in Sotogrande. For the unversed, this is one of the largest and most prestigious private developments in the country. The glitzy gated community is so big, in fact, that it’s separated into eight zones. The villa in question is part of the La Reserva zone and was completed in 2020.

Villa Vela offers not one but two pools.  The Agency

Designed by ARK Architects, Villa Vela was named after the Spanish word for a ship’s sail. The three-story, open-plan abode is designed to adapt to the individual as a sail (vela) adapts to the wind, according to listing agent Gideon Lang-Laddie. The main level features a grand hall with a formal dining area, living room and reception area. Perfect for entertainers, it also sports a large kitchen with a marble island and bar seating, a separate prep kitchen and a walk-through pantry.

The top floor houses all six of the property’s suites. Each comes complete with a private outdoor space that connects to the upper terrace. The primary suite is distinguished by a fancier bathroom and a luxe white-oak dressing room. The lower level, meanwhile, offers an indoor pool, a full spa, a Turkish bath, a sauna, Jacuzzi, showers and a fitness center. You’ll also find a wine cellar and tiered movie theater on this floor.

The villa spans more than 23,000 square feet.  The Agency

Outside, the landscaped grounds come fitted with a large infinity pool, a pool house with a bar and barbecue, and countless other spots for alfresco entertaining. On top of that, the property has a separate guest house and a 10-car garage with a showroom. You’ll also have direct access to La Reserva’s private 18-hole golf course.

“From year around polo, to summer skiing, yachting on the cobalt Mediterranean, private access directly onto one of the finest golf courses in Europe, indoor and outdoor pools, a movie theatre, and views that are as spectacular as the home itself, what more could one want,” Lang-Laddie told Robb Report via email.

Maybe it’s a resort, after all.

Check out more photos below:

The Agency

