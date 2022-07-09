ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Karlovy Vary Review: ‘You Have To Come And See It’

By Anna Smith
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SFoYA_0gaDhGa700
Bendita

Whether you’ve moved out of the city, or your friends have, there’s much to relate to in You Have To Come And See It (Tenéis Que Venir A Verla). This Spanish film from Jonás Trueba (The August Virgin) is an enjoyable entry into the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival Competition, centering on two couples in their thirties, who used to hang out in Madrid.

Elena (Itsaso Arana) and Daniel (Vitor Sanz) are still wedded to the city, unlike their friends Susana (Irene Escolar) and Guillermo (Francesco Carril, also seen in KVIFF title Ramona). The latter pair have moved out to a small rural town, and returned to the city for a rare reunion at a piano concert.

We know it’s rare because, over a glass of wine after the show, Susana and Guillermo appear to have been counting the months. You have to come and see it, they urge of their new home, as Elena and Daniel squirm in their seats. It’s only half an hour on the train, they remind them. Promises are made, and six months later, Elena and Daniel take a somewhat reluctant trip to suburbia, starting with that arrogant urban error of thinking you know more about the trains than your hosts do. As they’re shown around the relatively palatial, sunny home, the pleasures of the country are clear, but so are the downsides, as the couples’ conversations continue over lunch, table tennis and a slightly clumsy walk.

It’s a simple but effective set up; a characterful ramble powered by four terrific performances and witty dialogue rooted in the truth. I counted at least six lines that could have come straight out of either my mouth, or that of a good friend. Despite an awkwardness created by absence and expectation, the affection between the four is palpable — so is the gentle amusement when Elena gets over-excited about a political book she’s reading.

You Have To Come And See It is about friends trying to bring each other into their new worlds, whether these are literal or ideological. It’s about longing for company, and wanting to cling to friendships that may have been closer in the past. Shot during the pandemic, it’s a short film that ends with an unusually meta coda, but that’s not unwelcome. It’s a pleasure to spend 64 mins with these four – and ultimately, the filmmakers responsible for introducing us to them.

Comments / 1

Related
Deadline

Karlovy Vary Festival Winners: ‘Summer With Hope’ Wins Grand Prix

Sadaf Foroughi’s Iran-set feature Summer With Hope has clinched the Grand Prix award in the main Crystal Globe Competition of the 56th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, running July 1-9. The social drama revolves around a young swimming champion whose close bond with his trainer sparks disapproval from people...
MOVIES
Deadline

Karlovy Vary Review: ‘Ramona’

A woman and a man meet in a bar: it’s the start of many a good story, and writer-director Andrea Bagney takes it in an amusing direction in Ramona, her feature debut. The black-and-white Spanish comedy-drama is an enjoyable work that world premiered at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, benefitting from a sparky central turn from Lourdes Hernández, best known in Spain as the singer Russian Red.
MOVIES
Deadline

Film Review: ‘Persuasion’ Starring Dakota Johnson

Click here to read the full article. “He’s a 10,” the leading lady enthuses to an older woman about a young man she fancies in this latest screen adaptation of Jane Austen’s final novel — and if that line doesn’t throw you for at least a small loop, there are other mightily anachronistic ingredients in this new Persuasion that may well strike Austen fans, among others, as more than a tad unpersuasive. Breaking down and eradicating period niceties and replacing them with more modern attitudes and phraseology appears to be the central agenda for prominent British theater director Carrie Cracknell...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Irene Escolar
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Come And See#Karlovy Vary Review#Spanish#Kviff#Elena And Daniel
WWD

Paris Jackson Sings With Her Rock Band in Grunge-Chic Distressed Matacomplex Dress on ‘Tonight Show’

Click here to read the full article. Paris Jackson is performing her new song in style. The singer appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday to promote her Nirvana-inspired, new single “Lighthouse.” For the performance, she wore a nude dress with mesh sleeves by Matacomplex. She paired the look with black patent combat boots by Dr. Martens and nude fishnet tights.More from WWDDixie D'Amelio Kicks Off Album Launch with Party at NightingaleEvan Rachel Wood, Tessa Thompson and More at 'Westworld' Season 4 PremierePhotos of Teyana Taylor's Fashion Brand JuJuBeez Speaking with Rolling Stone about her new single, she said...
CELEBRITIES
Herbie J Pilato

Remembering Ted Bessell: "That Guy" on "That Girl"

[Note: Unless otherwise noted, all quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. It's been over twenty-five years since Ted Bessell passed away. On that day, October 5, 1996, the entertainment industry - and the world - lost to a heart attack a beloved and talented human being.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Place
Madrid, Spain
The Independent

Hollywood mourns the loss of three gangster greats: Sirico, Caan and Liotta

Hollywood is mourning the loss of three of the gangster movie genre greats, Tony Sirico, James Caan, and Ray Liotta, all of whom have died within the last three months.Those paying tribute joked that the trio, known for their appearances in Goodfellas and other classic films, would now be having “a sit down up in Heaven”.All three men are reported to not have expressed initial interest in acting, and pursued different paths before finding their break-out roles.Sirico, best known for his performance as the wise-cracking Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri, died on Friday July 8 at the age of 79.It comes two...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Larry Storch Dies: ‘F Troop’ Actor Was 99

Larry Storch, the stand-up comic turned ubiquitous television actor who made an indelible impression as the bumbling Corporal Randolph Agarn on the 1960s sitcom F Troop, has died. He was 99. His death was announced on his Facebook page. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Kevin Bacon Pulls Off Viral ‘Footloose’ Dance Trend With Kyra Sedgwick: Watch

“I don’t remember this being part of the original Footloose choreography,” Kevin Bacon captioned the video he posted to Instagram on June 28, “but figured we’d give it a spin.” Against Kenny Loggins’s title track to the 1984 film, Kevin, 63, and his wife, Kyra Sedgwick, 56, gave the viral TikTok trend a go. After the two danced into the frame, Kyra, 56, seems to go into a “Warrior III” yoga pose, with Kevin grabbing one of her arms while lifting her by the leg. At the start of the song’s chorus, Kevin “drops” his wife, rolling her out like a rug before catching her so she wouldn’t hit the floor.
THEATER & DANCE
Deadline

Supreme Court Justices Face New Harassment After Activist Group Offers Bounty For Sightings

Click here to read the full article. The harassment of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh at a Washington, D.C. steakhouse may only be the appetizer to further incidents, if an activist group has its way. ShutDownDC is promising a bounty of $50 to anyone who provides a “confirmed sighting” of Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett or John Roberts at any DC area public space, upping that to $200 if they remain in that location for a half-hour. Last month, the Court ruled 6-3 to uphold a Mississippi abortion ban being challenged, and 5-4 to overturn...
WASHINGTON, DC
Deadline

Deadline

100K+
Followers
32K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy