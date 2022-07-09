Rays acquire Christian Bethancourt from A’s

The A's Christian Bethancourt celebrates his home run against the Guardians on June 11. [ JASON MILLER | Getty Images North America ]

CINCINNATI — The Rays made a trade to add some offense and another catching option, acquiring Christian Bethancourt from the A’s on Saturday for two minor-leaguers.

Bethancourt, 30, is a right-handed hitter with a .249 average and an .683 OPS in 56 games for Oakland, with four homers and 19 RBIs. He plays catcher, first base and the corner outfield spots, along with being a DH.

Bethancourt is expected to join the Rays on Monday, at which time they will have to make room on the 26-man active roster.

Because of his versatility, and that he hasn’t been behind the plate since late June, the Rays might add him to the current tandem of Francisco Mejia and Rene Pinto, and send out someone else.

“(A’s manager) Mark Kotsay said he really liked him when we played Oakland early on,’' Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “He’s done some nice things at the plate. His opportunities at catching have kind of been far and few between just because they’ve got a really good everyday catcher there in Sean Murphy. But we’re excited to get him in here. We want to have as much depth as possible.’'

Reliever David McKay was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for Bethancourt.

Also a factor is the ongoing uncertainty over a potential return of starter Mike Zunino, who has been out since early June with numbness in his left shoulder and arm.

To get Bethancourt, the Rays gave up Triple-A outfielder Cal Stevenson and Class A pitcher Christian Fernandez.

About Friday night

Friday’s game was the first in franchise history to end on a balk, a span of 3,866 games over 25 years and 353 previous walkoffs. Per Elias Sports, it was the 23rd walkoff balk in the live-ball era (since 1920).

Cash said that upon further review of the video that he felt reliever Matt Wisler did balk, stemming from tapping his glove on his left leg to indicate he wanted another pitch called via PitchCom. Cash said he also understood Wisler’s frustration following the 2-1 loss to the Reds since that is a move the reliever makes frequently.

“I thought that there was a little bit more of a clear hesitation with his glove movement. It’s unfortunate. I understand (Wisler’s) point, but the umpires saw what they saw and made the call,’’ Cash said. “The times he’s done it in the past, it’s been a little bit more cleaner. This one looked like there was a little bit more hesitation to consider that he altered his delivery of some sort.’'

Wisler said he watched video and still wasn’t sure but was more concerned about getting clarification if that would be called more frequently, thus needing to change his routine.

Cash was frustrated over another call in the top of 10th inning, when the Rays felt Reds catcher Michael Papierski illegally blocked the plate and tagged out Mejia. Cash said there is ongoing ambiguity about what is allowed by a catcher.

“There’s a gray area there, but there’s no doubt MLB has got to get it a little bit more defined,’' Cash said.

Miscellany

Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Diaz wears a mask as he watches his team from the dugout during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) [ AARON DOSTER | AP ]

Luis Patino’s planned bullpen session was delayed due to the blister on his right middle finger resurfacing. Josh Fleming could rejoin the team to face the Red Sox this week, though it would require a pitcher going on the injured list. ... Shane McClanahan’s status as an American League All-Star should become official Sunday afternoon when pitchers and reserves, most voted by players and some selected by Major League Baseball, are announced. Reliever Jason Adam also could be named. ... Yandy Diaz, who has a 12-game hitting streak, was not in Saturday’s lineup to get a day off. ... There is still some mystery over the odd plastic mask Diaz wore briefly in the dugout Friday. Diaz said he just saw the mask of a woman’s face in the dugout and tried it on. Third-base coach Rodney Linares said he first saw two masks, which were labeled “Mask Man Wooden Girl,” in the corner of the dugout before the game and tried one on. Both said they didn’t know where they came from, nor did several other Rays.

• • •

