ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

New 'Black Adam' Figure Unveiled by McFarlane Toys

By Shane Romanchick
Collider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article2022 has seen its fair share of great comic book movies so far, but one of the upcoming films looking to take the genre throne is DC’s Black Adam. The Dwayne Johnson starring film is finally releasing in October with marketing for the project slowly ramping up. We recently got our...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

DC Fans Begin Campaigning for Elliot Page to Replace Ezra Miller as The Flash

As Ezra Miller's personal troubles continue to go public, there seems to be no hope in sight for the 29-year-old actor and star of DC's upcoming The Flash film. The latest rumors surrounding the actor's DCEU career suggest that Warner Bros. is determined to remove him from the franchise after the film hits cinemas in 2023.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Black Adam: DC Fans are Furious Following Reports of Another 'Faceless' Superman Cameo

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson set the entire comic book film fandom ablaze after he hinted on social media that Black Adam will square off with Superman on the big screen. For months now, fans have been keeping their hopes up for a Man of Steel appearance in the upcoming DC Extended Universe film, and considering their rich history in the comics, it makes a ton of sense to see them go at it.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Superman Actor Henry Cavill is Top Pick Amongst Fans to Play the MCU's Wonder Man

It goes without saying that Henry Cavill's stint in the DC Extended Universe could have been one of the best things about the franchise but time and time again, Warner Bros. and DC Films have seemingly pulled their middle finger on the fans and as it stands, Cavill still isn't part of the franchise's upcoming slate despite his great performance as Superman.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Centineo
Person
Jim Lee
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Robert Pattinson
Person
Pierce Brosnan
Popculture

Two Stephen King Movies Are Terrorizing Netflix's Top 10 Right Now

Netflix's Top 10 lists have a lot of Stephen King this weekend -- especially considering that the author doesn't have anything new out right now. Two film adaptations of King's work are on the Top 10 Movies list on Netflix at the time of this writing. It is at number 8 while The Mist is at number 3.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's She-Hulk Gets Official San Diego Comic-Con Banner

This summer is chock-full of epic moments for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, between the theatrical release of Thor: Love and Thunder and the debut of the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, I Am Groot, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The latter series won't be premiering until mid-August, and fans are definitely eager to see what the series has in store, especially after the first trailer was released last month. While previous rumors have indicated that Marvel Studios might not have a presence at next month's San Diego Comic-Con, a new banner for the convention has surfaced in San Diego — and it happens to show She-Hulk. The banner, which was discovered by SDCC Blog!, uses She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's teaser poster with the SDCC logo, alongside a note that the convention is "celebrating the popular arts."
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Independent

Girl in the Picture: Netflix documentary leaves users horrified – ‘The most frightening thing I’ve ever seen’

Netflix users are calling its latest true-crime documentary “one of the most frightening things” they’ve ever watched.The documentary, titled Girl in the Picture, has disturbed viewers since its addition to the streaming service earlier this week.It tells the story of a young mother whose tragic death is followed by the kidnapping of her son, events that open a mystery spanning decades.The documentary is directed by Skye Borgman, who previously directed 2017’s Abducted in Plain Sight for the streaming service. It’s based on Matt Birkbeck’s works A Beautiful Child and Finding Sharon.Netflix’s synopsis reads: “In this documentary, a woman found...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dc Comic#Dc Multiverse
Collider

Tony Sirico Dies at 79

Tony Sirico was undoubtedly a striking, singular screen presence, and always an amusing one, too. Audiences were quick to love the actor through his scene-stealing performance as the bombastic, fast-talking, and anxiety-prone gangster, Paulie Walnuts in HBO's The Sopranos. So it comes with a heavy heart to learn that the beloved character actor passed away at 79, as revealed by Michael Imperioli, his frequent co-star. Sirico's cause of death has not been publicly announced at the time of this writing.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Thor: Love and Thunder Fans Are Already Campaigning Marvel to #ReleaseTheWaititiCut

The much-anticipated MCU movie Thor: Love and Thunder is finally dominating the box office, with an impressive $302 million in its opening weekend at the global box office. Helmed by Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, the fourth Thor film follows Chris Hemsworth's titular hero as the defender of the universe once again going against Christian Bale’s Gorr The Godbutcher, who despises all gods in the universe.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Marketing
Collider

'Creed III': Tessa Thompson Talks Working With Michael B. Jordan as Director

Tessa Thompson has a variety of roles under her belt already in her career. She is currently starring in Marvel’s latest release, Thor: Love and Thunder, as well as starring in season four of the hit series Westworld. But there's another upcoming role of hers that fans are excited to hear about: her part in Creed III, which she spoke about with to The Hollywood Reporter — specifically, working with Michael B. Jordan as both co-star and director.
MOVIES
Collider

Why It Makes Sense for Christian Bale to Use His Own Accent in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Thor: Love and ThunderChristian Bale: One of the most famous actors in the world yet one of the hardest to recognize when you watch his films. Losing or gaining several stone for a role is just another mundane office task for the actor, who has become known for his drastic physical transformations. He has played drug-addicted boxers, US Vice Presidents, and crazed sociopathic serial killers. None of these characters look alike (and most of them look nothing like Bale in his free time) but they all have one thing in common: they require Bale to don an accent. When the actor won a Golden Globe in 2019 for his performance as Dick Cheney in Vice, people watching were shocked by the actor’s cockney accent.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Harley Quinn: New Season 3 Poster Released

The long-awaited third season of Harley Quinn is premiering on HBO Max later this month, and the show's creators have been teasing a lot of fun. Ahead of the premiere, you can check out the first episode of the show's first season for free online as well as some free tie-in comics that were written by Tee Franklin. Today, the official Instagram account for Harley Quinn shared a new poster for the upcoming season.
TV SERIES
Collider

Offscreen Superstars: The Best Characters We’ve Never Seen on TV

You know them. Some are seen in silhouette. Some are seen in pieces, like the top of Wilson’s (Earl Hindman) head in Home Improvement or the arm of Seinfeld’s Bubble Boy (Jon Hayman). Some you only hear the voice, and some you never hear or see at all, their appearance dictated by the sometimes-outrageous descriptions given by the characters on screen (seriously, just how ugly and naked is Friends' Ugly Naked Guy (Jon Haugen)?). They are the iconic characters of TV you’ve never fully seen.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Comic-Con 2022 Panel Schedule For Film & TV: Saturday Serves Up ‘Black Adam’, ‘Shazam! Fury Of The Gods’, ‘House Of The Dragon’, MCU & More

Click here to read the full article. Updated with Saturday schedule: After a two-year in-person hiatus due to Covid, San Diego Comic-Con is raging back with a big footprint by streaming (Amazon Studios’ Prime Video, Apple, HBO Max, Paramount+), TV and, well, as far as big screen feature films, let’s just say they’re creeping back. Marvel will make some big waves with its upcoming new movies (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) and Disney+ series (She-Hulk), but it will keep some powder dry for D23 in early September. Dwayne Johnson will be booming with New Line/DC’s Black Adam, along with Shazam: Fury of...
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy