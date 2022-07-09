New 'Black Adam' Figure Unveiled by McFarlane Toys

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Thor: Love and ThunderChristian Bale: One of the most famous actors in the world yet one of the hardest to recognize when you watch his films. Losing or gaining several stone for a role is just another mundane office task for the actor, who has become known for his drastic physical transformations. He has played drug-addicted boxers, US Vice Presidents, and crazed sociopathic serial killers. None of these characters look alike (and most of them look nothing like Bale in his free time) but they all have one thing in common: they require Bale to don an accent. When the actor won a Golden Globe in 2019 for his performance as Dick Cheney in Vice, people watching were shocked by the actor’s cockney accent.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO