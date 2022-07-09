ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Green, WI

Now in its 12th season, the Shitty Barn in Spring Green keeps creating magic

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s no shortage of explanations for how the Shitty Barn earned its name. The seasonal music venue, which was once a hog barn, sits in an industrial park adjacent to a self-storage facility in Spring Green. Its dark red siding is full of woodpecker holes. There’s no permanent seating — guests are asked...

Dining Worth the Drive

The spirit of summer invokes the spirit of getting out and exploring. Why not have your next mini-excursion revolve around food?. Just a short, easy drive from Madison, Janesville’s bustling Main Street runs alongside the Rock River. Make your way into Lark, a fine dining spot with a prix-fixe menu that changes monthly.
A few Madison events, July 11 through 17, 2022

Seething improvisation from Anteloper, dance heavyweights at Musique Electronique, and more music and film highlights. We’re partnering with the wonderful independent email newsletter Madison Minutes to bring you event recommendations every week. As of this June, we’re dipping our toe back in with a few actual write-ups, some of which will appear in Madison Minutes‘ weekly event email, and all of which will appear here.
Former TV news anchor is now seizure-free and back in Madison

Across a decade starting in 2001, Sarah Carlson anchored newscasts at three Madison television stations. Carlson thinks she may be the only journalist to have done that — anchored at three different stations. Whether that’s true, there’s another designation that is surely hers alone. Carlson had epileptic...
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Sleeping Bear Inn in Glen Haven

We couldn’t be more excited that Glen Haven’s historic Sleeping Bear Inn is being renovated, with plans to reopen in spring 2023. The property, owned by the National Park Service, has been leased to the nonprofit Balancing Environment and Rehabilitation (BEAR), led by President Maggie Kato. We asked Maggie to share a few fun facts about the inn—#1 is going to wow you.
Madison Plaza Hotel’s new owners plan affordable apartments

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Plaza Hotel will get a new life as an affordable apartment building. The hotel was sold to developers who pledged to renovate the property and create between 155-190 affordable studio and one-bedroom units, its new owners revealed Monday. Repvblik, LLC, has already taken possession...
Community celebrates reopening, rebranding of former Glenway Golf Course

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The community gathered at what was formerly known as Glenway Golf Course Sunday afternoon to celebrate the course’s reopening. In addition to a redesigned 9-hole course, the Glen Golf Park has a newly renovated clubhouse and patio, offering a fully accessible gathering space. The park also features new nature trails for the public to enjoy,
5 fun activities to try in Madison this summer!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Summer is in full swing, and Madison has so much to offer during the warmer months. BRAVA Magazine Editorial Director Shayna Mace joined NBC15′s Elizabeth Wadas on Thursday to talk about five fun and unique ideas to try out this summer in Madison. To read...
Fern Ellen Nall

Fern Ellen (Karg) Nall went home to her heavenly father Saturday, July 9, 2022. She was born August 29, 1951, to Roger and Elaine Karg in Baraboo, Wisconsin, where she was raised on the family farm. She met her husband, Tom, at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. In their 45 years of marriage, they were blessed with two daughters, Tonya Wershow of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Diana Terrell of Platteville, Wisconsin. Her three grandchildren were the apple of her eye-Melinda Terrell, Dierdre Wershow and Malcolm Wershow. Of great importance to Fern was spending time with family and friends. She and Tom recently celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary with a vow renewal surrounded by many guest from the original vow exchange. She enjoyed solving crossword puzzles and Sudoku puzzles, playing cribbage with her husband Tom, cards with friends, and spending time with her sisters.
This Is Wisconsin's Best Dive Bar

If you're tired of going to the same busy and overpriced bars near you, might we suggest visiting your local dive bar? While the term "dive bar" was once considered a derogatory term for disreputable places that were often in basements where one had to "dive below" to enter, the term is now a badge of honor. Dive bars are diverse and unique spots where you can get a taste of the local subculture — and a drink for $3.
Dane County Farmers Market takes over Breese Stevens Field

On Saturday a day at the lake in Poynette was also a day to fundraise. Camp Createability is dealing with an alleged break-in where $10,000 worth of production equipment was stolen from their facility Friday night. Nearly 500 artists display their work at 64th Annual Art Fair on the Square.
Merrimac Ferry closes for second time on Monday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After being shut down for most of last week, the Merrimac Ferry closed again Monday morning for maintenance. It didn’t take nearly as long to get the ferry going again this week. By 12:45 p.m., the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation reported it was back online and shuttling people across the Wisconsin River.
Lois Jean Unmuth

Lois Unmuth passed on to her next life at age 89. Lois Jean (Petri) Unmuth went peacefully in her own home with her dog Sidney lying beside her, and with the support of her daughter, Jean and son-in-law, Mike. Born in Oshkosh, WI on February 10, 1933, Lois was a passionate and supportive mother, cherished wife of Patrick Charles Unmuth for 66 years, and a spirited friend to many.
Updated: Former UW chancellor Rebecca Blank steps down as Northwestern president

Former University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank is stepping down as president-elect of Northwestern University after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer. Blank, who served as UW-Madison chancellor for nine years, was set to begin her first day at Northwestern on Monday. According to a Monday statement from...
Anita “Birdie” Riphahn

Anita L. “Birdie” Riphahn, age 85, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at Randolph Health Center, Randolph. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 12:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at Fall River Village Park, Fall River. Inurnment will be in Cambria Cemetery.
