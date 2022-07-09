Now in its 12th season, the Shitty Barn in Spring Green keeps creating magic

Fern Ellen (Karg) Nall went home to her heavenly father Saturday, July 9, 2022. She was born August 29, 1951, to Roger and Elaine Karg in Baraboo, Wisconsin, where she was raised on the family farm. She met her husband, Tom, at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. In their 45 years of marriage, they were blessed with two daughters, Tonya Wershow of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Diana Terrell of Platteville, Wisconsin. Her three grandchildren were the apple of her eye-Melinda Terrell, Dierdre Wershow and Malcolm Wershow. Of great importance to Fern was spending time with family and friends. She and Tom recently celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary with a vow renewal surrounded by many guest from the original vow exchange. She enjoyed solving crossword puzzles and Sudoku puzzles, playing cribbage with her husband Tom, cards with friends, and spending time with her sisters.

PLATTEVILLE, WI ・ 5 HOURS AGO