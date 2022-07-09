ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

TX WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

SFGate
 2 days ago

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT SUNDAY... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT. * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot. conditions with temperatures ranging from 105 to 108 and heat. index values up to 112...

www.sfgate.com

SFGate

CA WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM PDT. * WHAT...Temperatures up to 107 expected. * WHERE...Eastern Mendocino, northeastern Humboldt Interior, Lake. and Trinity Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
EUREKA, CA
AccuWeather

Heavy storms to slice through heat, humidity in the Northeast

Summertime heat and humidity have taken a hold of the Northeastern states for the final weekend of June. Now, forecasters say a strong cold front is on the way which will cut through the steamy conditions and bring several days of comfortable weather to the region. Showers and drenching thunderstorms...
ENVIRONMENT
SFGate

King tides to bring coastal flooding to San Francisco Bay Area this week

King tides are expected to bring coastal flooding to the San Francisco Bay Area this week, inundating trails, roadways, sidewalks and other low-lying areas, the National Weather Service said. King tide events often last for just a couple of days, but this one will be longer than usual, likely lingering...
natureworldnews.com

Deadly Derecho Possible in the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic Regions: Damaging Winds Expected

Damaging winds from a potential derecho or inland hurricane is threatening the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic overnight from Monday to Tuesday, June 13 to June 14, AccuWeather meteorologists warned. The lethal weather phenomenon is possible when fast-moving thunderstorms with hurricane-like winds merge, causing widespread destruction and disruption. AccuWeather forecasters projected that...
WISCONSIN STATE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 16:17:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-12 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them, to the public. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Central Interior RED FLAG WARNINGS FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING REMAIN IN EFFECT FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 220, 221, 222, 223, AND 224 .DISCUSSION... A thermal low pressure trough stretching from Eagle to Ft Yukon to McGrath will persist through Tue, then move east. A moist and unstable airmass along this trough will cause scattered thunderstorms across the Eastern Interior through midnight tonight. Some of these thunderstorms could be severe with large hail, brief heavy downpours, winds gusting to 30 mph, and frequent lightning. Expect around 10,000 lightning strokes today. Thunderstorm activity should taper off from west to east from Tuesday into Wednesday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT FOR LIGHTNING FOR CENTRAL INTERIOR * AFFECTED AREA...Northeast of Manley Hot Springs. * TIMING...Until Midnight AKDT tonight. * LIGHTNING ACTIVITY LEVEL...4. * WINDS...Northwest 5 to 10 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 41 percent. * TEMPERATURES...70 to 80. * IMPACTS...Ample lightning could lead to numerous new fire starts.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Switzerland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 14:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Switzerland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL SWITZERLAND...KENTON...CAMPBELL...SOUTHERN BOONE GRANT...NORTH CENTRAL OWEN...CENTRAL PENDLETON...GALLATIN...EASTERN HAMILTON...CLERMONT AND NORTHWESTERN BROWN COUNTIES At 254 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Camp Dennison to near Independence to near Kentucky Speedway, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Observed via automated observations. 58 mph gust was measured at Cincinnati Northern Kentucky Airport. 67 mph measured at Lunken Airport. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Cincinnati, Covington, Florence, Independence, Norwood, Forest Park, Erlanger, Fort Thomas, Newport, Sharonville, Blue Ash, Loveland, Springdale, Reading, Montgomery, North College Hill, Madeira, Edgewood, Alexandria and Elsmere. This includes the following Interstates I-71 in Kentucky between mile markers 56 and 77. I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 0 and 19. I-74 in Ohio between mile markers 17 and 19. I-75 in Kentucky between mile markers 151 and 191. I-75 in Ohio between mile markers 0 and 17. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Deltana and Tanana Flats, Denali by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 15:32:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-10 22:15:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Interior; Deltana and Tanana Flats; Denali; Middle Tanana Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact Nenana, Anderson, and Clear Fire Complex through 1015 PM AKDT At 949 PM AKDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles east of Anderson, moving southwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Nenana. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Hot and humid summer weather with a few storms

Today will be a hot and humid one with a few rain storms here and there. “The next several days will feature classic summertime weather. It'll be hot, humid with a few afternoon t-storms around. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s with heat index values in the low 100s,” says WWLTV Meteorologist Payton Malone.
ENVIRONMENT
AOL Corp

'Not much relief in sight': Temperatures from powerful 'heat dome' lead to record-breaking highs

At least 10 heat records were broken in cities across the Southwest and central U.S. over the weekend, and more could fall this week amid continued forecasts of searing heat. Cities and towns in Colorado, Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas all saw record highs on Friday and Saturday. Some broke temperature records set nearly a decade ago and others exceeded previous highs by up to six degrees. The high temperatures are largely the result of a "heat dome" – a persistent region of high pressure trapping heat over the area.
ARKANSAS STATE

