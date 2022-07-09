ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Has Matt Carpenter gone from bench pick-up to everyday player for the Yankees?

 2 days ago
The Yankees had been eying Matt Carpenter for quite a while before they signed him to the Major League roster on May 26, and the team was hopeful at that point he could be a strong left-handed bat off the bench.

Flash forward six weeks, and Carpenter has become an indispensable part of the Yankees’ roster, up to a .305/.406/.814 slash line with nine homers and 20 RBI in 59 at-bats after going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Friday’s 12-5 win over the Red Sox.

“Tonight was just tough at-bats all the way up and down the lineup, top to bottom,” Carpenter told YES Network’s Meredith Marakovits after Friday’s game. “Guys came out and put pressure on their defense, laid off tough pitches and put good swings on good pitches – that’s usually a recipe for success.”

Carpenter played first, second, and third as a Cardinal last year, and hadn’t even made an appearance in the outfield since 2014 – but he’s already played three games out there as a Yankee, including Friday’s start in left, his first at that position since 2012.

He joked when he signed in New York that he would do anything the team needed, including carrying the bags to the bus, but in addition to a ridiculous line at the plate – his .814 SLG is due to nine homers and three doubles among his 18 hits – he has already made starts at all four corners in addition to DH.

“I just wake up every day and I’m fired up to come to the park, and put on this uniform and be part of such a great group of guys,” Carpenter said. “We’re playing great baseball, and I’m just grateful to be here. It’s been a lot of fun.”

Carpenter’s run has been reminiscent to some of Raul Ibanez’s 2012, when he signed to be a part-time outfielder and DH and ended up playing 80 games in left field after Brett Gardner was injured (and went on to have a monster postseason as well).

Right now, Carpenter’s line in 70 plate appearances is on the whole better than what Joey Gallo has provided in 239 plate appearances: a .166/.285/.341 slash with 10 homers and 21 RBI. The Yankees have to be hopeful Carpenter doesn’t come back down to earth too soon (if at all), but right now, with Gallo still struggling after a half-season and Giancarlo Stanton playing more outfield, it’s entirely feasible Carpenter becomes an everyday player in the lineup somewhere.

“He’ll continue to find spots, but we’ll see; the season will declare itself and show you,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Friday. “He’s banging, and he’s earned a really important place in that room since he’s come over, and done a lot of damage for us.”

