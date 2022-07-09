ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Keith Hernandez emotional ahead of Mets jersey retirement: ‘Very touching’

By Mark W. Sanchez
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kPMRZ_0gaDffxE00

Keith Hernandez is going from the booth back to the field, where he will become an immortal Met when his jersey is retired on Saturday.

It all seemed to hit him in a news conference shortly before the ceremony at Citi Field.

“It’s very touching. It’s a good moment,” an emotional Hernandez told reporters before he was set to become the fourth Mets player ever (along with Tom Seaver, Mike Piazza and Jerry Koosman) to have his number retired.

Hernandez looked at his longtime SNY broadcasting partner, Gary Cohen.

“I’m not going to make it, Gare,” Hernandez said. “You know that.”

The 68-year-old Hernandez, who spoke haltingly and thoughtfully about everything the day means to him, said he only had written his speech a few hours prior.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MFE9q_0gaDffxE00
Keith Hernandez will have his number retired by the Mets on Saturday.
Robert Sabo/New York Post
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ap6xw_0gaDffxE00
Keith Hernandez poses with his brother Gary and the glove he used in 1986.
Robert Sabo/New York Post
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iNZHJ_0gaDffxE00
Keith Hernandez with the Mets in 1989.
ASSOCIATED PRESS

“I did my speech this morning. I’m a great procrastinator,” said Hernandez, who played for the Mets from 1983-1989. “I woke up I believe 8 o’clock, 8:30, had coffee. And then I sat down for around an hour, did this speech.”

And then he traveled to Citi Field, where Mets fans were waiting.

Keith Hernandez is getting emotional ahead of his number retirement:

"I'm not gonna make it Gare, you know that" 😂 pic.twitter.com/QvuCPPoWeD

— SNY (@SNYtv) July 9, 2022

“It will hit me when I go out there,” said the 1986 World Series champion. “I just drove in right now, and I see all the No. 17 jerseys out there, which was kind of touching and nice.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Yankees could trade away former All-Star

The New York Yankees have comfortably been the best team in baseball so far in 2022, but that is not stopping them from considering some changes to their roster. The Yankees have engaged in trade talks with multiple teams about outfielder Joey Gallo, according to Jon Heyman and Dan Martin of the New York Post. Gallo has become something of a luxury for the Yankees with Matt Carpenter’s recent renaissance, and some believe Gallo would be well-served by leaving New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Piazza
Person
Keith Hernandez
Person
Gary Cohen
Person
Tom Seaver
Person
Jerry Koosman
MLB

Braves' All-Star selections make history

Ronald Acuña Jr. will have company at Dodger Stadium for the 2022 All-Star Game. The 24-year-old will be joined by Dansby Swanson﻿, William Contreras, Travis d’Arnaud and Max Fried, all of whom will make their first All-Star appearances. The five All-Star selections are the most for the Braves since 2011, when they also had five players in attendance.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Retirement#Jerseys#Sn
Yardbarker

Braves make several roster moves ahead of their series against Mets

Over the last 24 hours, the Braves have shaken things up. Last night, they acquired Robinson Canó from the Padres in exchange for cash. Today, they traded their top prospect, Drew Waters, to the Royals for the 35th pick in Sunday’s draft. The Braves also added Canó to the active roster and reinstated Adam Duvall from the paternity list. In corresponding moves, they designated Phil Gosselin for assignment and optioned Mike Ford to AAA.
ATLANTA, GA
Sportsnaut

3 Houston Astros trades to boost World Series hopes

The Houston Astros will head into the All-Star Break near the top of the MLB standings. At a time when there is seemingly no threat in the AL West and starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. will soon rejoin the rotation, Houston seems like a lock for the MLB playoffs. However,...
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

MLB Insider names this Cardinals player an egregious All-Star snub

MLB Insider Jeff Passan named St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman as one of the most egregious All-Star snubs. The St. Louis Cardinals have four All-Stars on their roster: Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt, Ryan Helsley and Albert Pujols. But to most observers, myself included, there should have been a fifth member of the roster headed to Los Angeles in mid July.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
45K+
Followers
36K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy