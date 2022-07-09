Amid inflation, shop back-to-school early — but not all at once

Inflation is taking the spark out of Fourth of July barbecues as the American Farm Bureau Federation estimates that cookouts on the holiday will cost people an average of 17 percent more than a year ago. Kristin Myers, Editor in Chief at TheBalance.com, joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to discuss how rising prices will impact the holiday gatherings, as well as some tips for barbecuing on a budget. "I think there are some signs for hopes going forward in the future but at least what we've been hearing from farmers things are still very expensive and they're going to have to pass on those prices to consumers at least for the near term future," she said. Myers recommended going for fruits and vegetables, hamburger patties versus chicken wings, and refilling propane tanks rather than getting a new one as some tips to save a little cash.

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO