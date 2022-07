LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is advising residents to be cautious of companies that are offering their services for a reduced rate. The LCSO warned that companies will often stop at a residence and offer to do work for a reduced rate since they have leftover material. The companies will then reportedly begin the work and then add on extra fees or do more work than what was verbally agreed upon in order to make the homeowner pay extra.

LEWIS COUNTY, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO