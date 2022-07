Horry County Government began mailing refund checks this month to thousands of taxpayers who were charged too much in stormwater fees. About 18,000 checks will be sent to property owners who were overcharged for four years, county officials said. The county recognized the mistake after a landowner raised concerns about the issue last year, and they have spent months researching land records and working with Black Mule Print to ensure they can refund the affected residents.

HORRY COUNTY, SC ・ 13 HOURS AGO