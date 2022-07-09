ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento classic bookstore ‘Beers Books’ to be demolished for high-rise apartment complex

By Erin Heft
KCRA.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, Calif. — A beloved Sacramento classic bookstore, Beers Books, is set to be demolished and in its place, a seven-story luxury apartment complex is to be constructed. As a result, the book store will relocate. A British Columbian developer, Anthem Properties, proposed a 140-unit apartment...

www.kcra.com

Comments

Mary Bane
1d ago

building permits and property tax = $$$ in the city and county coffers. There's no $$ in affordable housing - helps no one except the people being priced out of a place to live.



 



point2homes.com

7838 Orange Avenue, Fair Oaks, Sacramento County, CA, 95628

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION! Custom modern-farmhouse on huge lot in established Fair Oaks! Near desirable private schools, Old Fair Oaks, American River Pkwy Trails, & North Ridge Country Club. This 4bd/3bth home boasts rich architectural detail - high coffer ceilings, open concept living space & breathtaking chef's kitchen w/sleek high-end appliances, classy cabinetry, dual islands w/expansive quartz counters, full wall splash & huge pantry! Elegant fireplace flanked w/gorgeous built-in cabinets & floating shelves, stately fixtures w/stylish accents & engineered wood flooring. Entertain guests in a glamorous dining space w/built in wet bar & veranda access. Master suite boasts a subtle spa-like color palette w/full wall back-splash, dual vanities, 2 walk-in closets, serene shower & f/s soak tub. 3 car garage, RV access, solar system, dual zone HVAC w/Google Home, tankless WH, in-door laundry/mudroom combo.Drought-friendly front landscape included, buyer to do backyard! COMPLETION: OCT 2022. Full features list available!
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CALIFORNIA STATE

