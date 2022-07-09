ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Spokane Transit seeks community feedback on next 10-year plan

By Will Wixey
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PPMGx_0gaDeAp200
Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Transit is asking for public input on a new survey to help develop the agency’s strategic plan for 2025-2035.

STA wants to know what future transit projects matter the most to the community and will use feedback to determine what to focus on in the years ahead.

Public comment topics include transit accessibility, land development, and environmental sustainability. Ideas for improving the overall bus riding experience and new ways to meet regional transportation needs are also topics covered in the survey.

With City Line, the region’s first Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line, launching next year, other projects will shift to the forefront, including a future Division BRT line, the I-90/Valley Corridor High Performance Transit project, and ongoing fleet electrification. These and other projects beginning after 2025 will be influenced by public feedback on what direction regional public transit should take.

The survey is available online through the end of July. You can take it here.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

Related
KREM2

Spokane committee to discuss changes to city camping, sit and lie ordinances

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane’s Public Safety Committee will take up two competing proposals on Monday afternoon that seek to update Spokane’s camping rules. Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward announced proposed changes last week to the city's camping and sit and lie ordinances that will limit when and where people are allowed to camp on city property. It follows another proposal previously introduced by Spokane City Council.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Central Library opens Monday in Downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — The day is finally here! The Central Library is finally open in Downtown Spokane. The exteriors of the downtown library were mostly kept the same, but the inside is completely transformed. The library has three different floors, with each of them serving different purposes. FIRST LOOK: A first look inside the newly renovated downtown Spokane library Want...
SPOKANE, WA
dpgazette.com

It’s Roundabout Time for Loon Lake

Whether it causes you to cheer or cringe, another roundabout is coming to 395. This one will be placed at the intersection of Highway 395 and State Route 292/Gardenspot Road in Loon Lake. The intersection of 395 and 292, often referred to as Four-Corners by locals, is no stranger to...
LOON LAKE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Government
Spokane, WA
Government
Local
Washington Traffic
Spokane, WA
Traffic
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

City Council to hear proposals on bolstering housing and homelessness services

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council will hear proposals on ways to bolster housing and homelessness services on Monday. A public hearing will take place about an interim zoning ordinance that will allow shelters to operate in highly-industrialized areas across the city. It would take effect until November 7, 2022, unless it is extended or canceled at a public...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

People living within the Spokane Valley Fire Department’s district may receive lower insurance rates

SPOKANE, Wash. — People living within the Spokane Valley Fire Department’s district may qualify for lower insurance premiums. SVFD was recently designated as a Protection Class 2 by the Washington Surveying and Rating Bureau. A WSRB Protection Class is a score from 1 to 10 that represents the community-provided fire protection capabilities available at a specific property. Class 1 indicates exemplary fire protection capabilities while Class 10 means fire protection capabilities, if any, are not sufficient.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Transit#Bus Rapid Transit#Public Transit#Spokane Transit#City Line#Rewritten
KIDO Talk Radio

Incredible $7 Million Idaho Castle for Sale is Positively Enchanting

From Boise up to Northern Idaho, there are a surprising amount of castle homes in the Gem State. If you live in or around Boise, there are at least two in our area that you’re familiar with. Perhaps one of the most infamous is the one located just outside of the Warm Springs Historic District. The home itself isn’t historic. Construction on it actually started in 2009. Some people think it’s an eyesore. Others are fascinated by the rumor mill that surrounds it. The rumor that just about everyone has heard is that the original owner/builder built the castle as a way to get revenge on a neighbor or ex. How true is that rumor? We dug into it when we put together a list of 10 Things You Didn’t Know About the Massive Boise Castle.
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Cantwell, Spokane Airport officials request federal funding for expansion project

SPOKANE, Wash. – Washington Senator Maria Cantwell is asking for a federal grant to help improve and expand the Spokane International Airport.  Cantwell was in Spokane Wednesday to discuss the Airport Terminal Program grant, which is a competitive grant program funded through the Biden-Harris Infrastructure Law.  She hopes the grant will help with the airport’s multiphase Terminal Renovation and Expansion...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Here’s an update on road projects around the city

SPOKANE, Wash. — Multiple construction projects are taking place across Spokane, with some nearing completion. Here is an update on the different road projects across the city:. Reconstruction at the Thor-Freya Corridor between Sprague and Hartson is replacing the asphalt with concrete. There is a lot of traffic in...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy