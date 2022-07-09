Spokane Transit seeks community feedback on next 10-year plan

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Transit is asking for public input on a new survey to help develop the agency’s strategic plan for 2025-2035.

STA wants to know what future transit projects matter the most to the community and will use feedback to determine what to focus on in the years ahead.

Public comment topics include transit accessibility, land development, and environmental sustainability. Ideas for improving the overall bus riding experience and new ways to meet regional transportation needs are also topics covered in the survey.

With City Line, the region’s first Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line, launching next year, other projects will shift to the forefront, including a future Division BRT line, the I-90/Valley Corridor High Performance Transit project, and ongoing fleet electrification. These and other projects beginning after 2025 will be influenced by public feedback on what direction regional public transit should take.

The survey is available online through the end of July. You can take it here.

