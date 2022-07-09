Where to get the best sugar cookies in Dallas according to Foursquare

The Soul Bird Chkn Shack & Wing Bar now open in Plano will be offering new menu items alongside its regular dishes. (Courtesy Soul Bird Chkn Shack & Wing Bar) Soul Bird Chkn Shack & Wing Bar officially opened June 10 in its new location at 5717 Legacy Drive, Ste. 155N, Plano. The restaurant has been offering delivery services since mid-May. The new location is in The Shops at Legacy development in a space previously occupied by Zoes Kitchen. In addition to the variety of chicken sandwiches, wings, chicken tenders and salads that Soul Bird offered in Roanoke, the Plano location is adding a pair of new menu items, restaurant ownership said. 469-270-5646. www.soulbirdchkn.com.

PLANO, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO